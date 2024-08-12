Sphygmomanometer Global Market 2024 To Reach $4.38 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 9.4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sphygmomanometer Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Sphygmomanometer Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 12, 2024

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The sphygmomanometer market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.8 billion in 2023 to $3.06 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to construction industry growth, agricultural sector demand, versatility and reach, infrastructure projects, efficiency in material handling, demand from rental market..

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The sphygmomanometer market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to renewable energy projects, urbanization and vertical construction, precision agriculture practices, focus on environmental sustainability, safety regulations compliance, global economic recovery.

Growth Driver Of The Sphygmomanometer Market

The increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension, and ischemic heart disease is expected to propel the growth of the sphygmomanometer market going forward. Chronic illnesses are long-lasting medical conditions requiring ongoing management and medical care. Sphygmomanometers are used to manage chronic illnesses and can be used to diagnose, monitor other cardiovascular conditions, and identify secondary causes of hypertension, such as renal artery stenosis or pheochromocytoma, by monitoring fluid overload.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the sphygmomanometer market include A&D Company Ltd., American Diagnostic Corporation, Omron Healthcare Inc., Microlife Corporation, Acoma Medical Industry Co. Ltd.

Major companies operating in the sphygmomanometers market are focused on developing innovative monitors, such as at-home automatic blood pressure monitors, to gain a competitive edge in the market. At-home automatic blood pressure monitors are devices that allow to measure blood pressure easily and conveniently from the comfort of home.

Segments:

1) By Product: Electronic Sphygmomanometer, Aneroid Sphygmomanometer, Mercury Sphygmomanometer

2) By Configuration: Portable, Desk Mounted, Floor Standing, Wall Mounted

3) By Operation: Electric, Manual, Automatic, Semi-automatic

4) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers And Clinics, Home Healthcare, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the sphygmomanometer market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global sphygmomanometer market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the sphygmomanometer market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Sphygmomanometer Market Definition

A sphygmomanometer refers to a device used for measuring blood pressure, particularly the pressure in arteries. It consists of an inflatable cuff to restrict blood flow and a gauge to measure the pressure.

Sphygmomanometer Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Sphygmomanometer Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on sphygmomanometer market size , sphygmomanometer market drivers and trends, sphygmomanometer market major players, sphygmomanometer competitors' revenues, sphygmomanometer market positioning, and sphygmomanometer market growth across geographies. The sphygmomanometer market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

