Defense Alliance Of North Carolina Announces It Will Dissolve Organization

- Tammy EverettRALEIGH, NC, USA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Defense Alliance of North Carolina (DANC), a non-profit trade association focused on improving the defense-related business environment for North Carolina companies, has come to the difficult conclusion that it is no longer able to support this critical aspect of the state's economic growth. The Alliance's Board voted last week to discontinue its operations and dissolve the organization."This was a very difficult decision and not one the board took lightly," stated retired U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant General, Mark Brilakis, DANC Board Chair. "The DANC, its predecessors, and member organizations, are incredibly proud of their accomplishments. Because of DANC's support of the state's defense of the Base Realignment and Closure 2005-2011, the Secretary of Military and Veterans Affairs in 2015, and the adoption of the North Carolina Military Business Center in 2005, the current and former DANC members can look back on their history with satisfaction. They have achieved impactful results in the state supporting our military bases, our veterans, and their families"“It is with heavy hearts that we move forward with this dissolution,” said Tammy Everett, DANC Executive Director.“It has been very rewarding for all of us to passionately support North Carolina businesses and align them with defense-related opportunities. We are immensely grateful for the dedication of our volunteers, our members, the trust placed in us by donors, and the meaningful partnerships established along this journey.”"I am proud of the long-standing relationship K2 Solutions Inc., former CFO Jim Lynch, and I have had with the Defense Alliance of NC and the contributions we've made to the military community through this organization said K2's CEO Lane Kjellsen, DANC President. "DANC has played a crucial role in directing more military funding to North Carolina, which has always been central to our mission. Although DANC is dissolving, the impact of our work will endure for many years. I am grateful to our Executive Director, Tammy Everett, as well as to my fellow board members and corporate sponsors, who have been instrumental in our sustained success."Recent challenges with funding and membership have made continuing DANC's mission a tough proposition. "Resources are key to continuing our efforts and we have not been able to get ahead of the curve since COVID,” said Brilakis.“Much of our success was predicated on bringing our members together to network and expand their knowledge of potential opportunities in the state. After going virtual it has proved to be more difficult to regain our momentum than anyone could have imagined."The last day of operations for the Defense Alliance of North Carolina will be 30 August 2024. Member businesses, associates, and state agencies will be notified of the Board's decision.

