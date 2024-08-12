“OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET WITH MICHAELA GUZY In Singapore,” WORLD PREMIERES ON AUGUST 12Th, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sustainable + Human Connection Expert, Michaela Guzy's Series Launches a New Episode on M/LUX; Earns for Best Overall Series at ITFFA 2024

- Executive Producer + Curator of Local Hosts, OTPYM ProductionsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Can you guess where in the world is the only island city-state? A clue, it's made up of one main island and 64 offshore islands. There are four official languages spoken and yet the locals are known to speak Singlish, not just English. This Gateway to Asia, is one of the world's greenest urban centers with some of the world's most sustainable hotels - including the Global Hotel Alliance, the world's largest independent alliance of hotel brands. According to Virtuoso Travel's research study with YouGov, luxury travelers are making some surprising choices this season as they shake off inflation and seek out cultural immersion. The numbers show a return to Asia, with Singapore ranking #4 on the HOT 10 list for summer 2024.On August 12, 2024, season three, episode three of OTPYM Productions:“OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy in Singapore” will be available to 135M HH on the M/LUX APP on Samsung +, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, mobile iOS, and Android, as well as at or .Audiences can view the Singapore trailer here:and watch the episode here:The“OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy” series has received numerous awards including:- Doc/TV, Travel & Tourism, Overall Series - Gold at ITFFA in Johannesburg (2024): OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET- Doc/TV, Travel & Tourism - Silver at ITFFA in Johannesburg (2024): OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy in New South Wales, Australia- Official Selection at Documentaries Without Borders International Film Festival (tbd 2024): OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy in Croatia- Official Selection at Finisterra Brasil Film Art & Tourism Festival (tbd September 2024): OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy in Istra, Croatia and Croatia episodes- Director's Choice at ITFFA in Cape Town (2023)- Silver Wreath for Sustainable Tourism Advocacy 2023 (ITFFA, Cape Town)- Finalist (The Wildlife Conservation Film Festival, New York City)- Best in Show for Australia episodes (Hospitality Sales & MarketingInternational, New York CityThe series is founded on empowering local hosts to share their own stories. Executive Producer + Curator of Local Hosts, Michaela Guzy says,“After all, viewers won't be meeting us personally on their trips, they will meet the people that we've carefully curated to bring the destination to life. I'm confident that we've selected a cast of REAL and inspiring local people that are excited to welcome travelers authentically to experience their island city state by upcycled Vespas.”Guzy adds,“So whether you are a history buff or a craft cocktail connoisseur, a luxury hotel snob or just into street food, a sustainable traveler that also really enjoys a light show - what will forever transform you, is no doubt the people you meet where the“East meets the West”Pack a bag (with an AirTag) + journey on,@MichaelaGuzy + the @OTPYM Traveling TeamQUOTE:"We're thrilled to deepen our partnership with award-winning creator Michaela Guzy and her docu-series, 'OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET,' by offering new seasons to our viewers. As M/LUX continues to expand, we understand the significance of showcasing talent like Michaela," says Heather Lacouture, COO of M/LUX. "We're excited to introduce another of Michaela's series to our platform, starting with 'SLEEPING AROUND SAFELY' which started in May 2024."ABOUT“OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy”:MICHAELA GUZY is the founder of the female led content house, OhThePeopleYouMeet focusing on PEOPLE, PLACES + PURPOSES which she founded in 2012 after departing her corporate job as the VP/Global Travel + Strategic Development for American Express Publishing. OTPYM's production arm currently produces three shows: "OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy," "InspirationStation," "SLEEPING AROUND SAFELY," plus an exclusive Medical Tourism series.Michaela has traveled to 119 countries in order to film her award winning docu-series,“OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy," in which she curates real, local hosts you are supposed to meet when traveling -- from local chefs, scientists, DJs, designers and artists, winemakers + even Dr. Jane Goodall. Guzy's focus shares insight into how to travel sustainably while supporting local community members. Her intention is to shift the traditional show model from host to curator, thereby empowering local hosts to share their own stories and promote inclusivity. These are the people you will actually meet when you travel! Each episode of OTPYM's production of“OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy” provides digital nomads and armchair travelers alike the opportunity to immerse themselves in the colorful local characters, culture and cuisine that will forever transform their perspective and provide a true sense of place.Seasons one, two and three are available to 135M HH with the M/LUX APP on Samsung +, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, mobile iOS, and Android, as well as at or and June 1, 2024 in flight globally on Qatar Airways.MICHAELA is asked to speak at travel industry conferences across the globe, she taught a travel storytelling course at New York University School of Professional Studies (2017-2020) and appears as a sustainable travel, human connection and wellbeing expert on multiple morning shows across the USA + Canada including: CBS New York; KTLA; PIX 11 New York; WJLA Good Morning Washington DC; HoustonLife; NBC: LA, SF, Dallas, Chicago + NYC; Miami's The CW and WTNH Good Morning Connecticut.

