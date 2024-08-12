Sustainable Management Software And Services Market To Hit Valuation Of Over USD 3,175.93 Million By 2032 | Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sustainability Management Software (SMS) and services offer businesses the tools to streamline environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. They enable efficient tracking, reporting, and improvement of sustainability performance, fostering transparency and accountability. With SMS, businesses can enhance their reputation, reduce costs, and drive innovation, contributing to a greener and more responsible future. New Delhi, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sustainable management software and services is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 3,175.93 million by 2032 from US$ 1,450.27 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The demand for sustainable management software (SMS) and services is driven by several key factors, including regulatory pressures, corporate social responsibility (CSR), and growing consumer awareness. Regulatory frameworks like the European Green Deal and the U.S. SEC's proposed climate disclosure rules require companies to be transparent about their sustainability practices. As of 2024, 85% of global businesses are subject to some form of sustainability reporting mandate, pushing them to adopt SMS to streamline compliance. CSR initiatives have also gained traction, with 78% of Fortune 500 companies integrating sustainability goals into their business strategies, necessitating robust software solutions to track and report their progress. Request Sample Report: The popularity of sustainable management software and services market has also been bolstered by advancements in technology and data analytics. Modern software offerings provide real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and AI-driven insights, which are critical for effective sustainability management. A 2024 Gartner report indicates that 67% of businesses that have adopted SMS observed a 25% improvement in operational efficiency. Moreover, the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) devices with SMS platforms has led to a 30% reduction in resource wastage for companies in the manufacturing sector. These technological advancements make it easier for companies to measure, manage, and mitigate their environmental impact, thereby driving the adoption of SMS. Consumer behavior is another significant driver of the global sustainable management software and services market. With 88% of consumers expecting companies to act on environmental issues, businesses face mounting pressure to demonstrate their commitment to sustainability. According to a 2024 Nielsen survey, 73% of global consumers are willing to change their consumption habits to reduce their environmental impact, influencing companies to invest in SMS to enhance their sustainability credentials. Furthermore, sustainable practices have been shown to attract investment, with 62% of institutional investors considering a company's ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) performance when making investment decisions. This shift in investor priorities further incentivizes businesses to adopt robust SMS and services to meet stakeholder expectations and secure financial backing. Key Findings in Global Sustainable Management Software and Services Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 3,175.93 million CAGR 9.1% Largest Region (2023) North America (37.0%) By Component Software (65.6%) By Deployment Cloud (63%) By Vertical Manufacturing (22.1%) Top Trends

Dynamic Market Landscape: Characterized by diverse array of vendors and solutions.

Technological Evolution: Rapid integration of advanced analytics and IoT capabilities. Strategic Alliances: Crucial for market expansion and product innovation. Top Drivers

Increasing Need for Streamlining Sustainability Efforts: Organizations seek efficiency in sustainability management processes.

Trend Toward Green Efforts: Growing emphasis on sustainable practices and initiatives. Digital Technologies and Sustainability: Exploration of technology's role in addressing sustainability challenges. Top Challenges

Competitive Challenges: Constant innovation and evolving landscape pose competitive pressures.

Overcoming Market Challenges: Analysis and strategies to address market obstacles and dynamics. Consumer Demand for Sustainable Products: Generating sufficient consumer demand for sustainable offerings remains challenging.

Manufacturing Commands Dominance in Sustainable Management Software and services Market with Over 22.1% Market Share

The manufacturing sector stands as the leading consumer of Sustainability Management Software (SMS) and services due to its sheer scale and environmental impact. Globally, manufacturing accounts for approximately 19% of greenhouse gas emissions (World Resources Institute, 2023). The sector's extensive resource consumption and waste generation drive the need for efficient sustainability solutions. This surge reflects the industry's commitment to reducing its environmental footprint and complying with stringent regulatory requirements.

Several factors propel the demand for sustainable management software and services market in manufacturing. Firstly, regulatory pressures are significant; for instance, the EU's Green Deal aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, pushing manufacturers to adopt sustainable practices (European Commission, 2023). Secondly, consumer preference for eco-friendly products is rising, with 73% of global consumers willing to change consumption habits to reduce environmental impact. Moreover, operational efficiency gains also incentivize SMS adoption. Companies utilizing SMS report a 30% reduction in energy consumption and a 25% decrease in waste production. These efficiencies not only benefit the environment but also enhance profitability.

Moreover, investor interest in sustainable practices fuels SMS adoption. In 2023, sustainable investments reached $35.3 trillion, representing 36% of total global assets under management (Global Sustainable Investment Alliance, 2023). Investors increasingly favor companies with solid environmental, social, and governance (ESG) credentials. Consequently, 65% of manufacturers have integrated SMS into their operations to meet ESG criteria and attract investment (BCG, 2023). As the manufacturing sector continues to prioritize sustainability, the demand for sophisticated SMS solutions will undoubtedly grow, further solidifying its dominant position.

Cloud Horizons: The Ascendancy of Cloud-Based Sustainability Management Solutions, Capture 63.8% Revenue Share

The shift towards cloud-based sustainable management software and services market is not just a trend, but a strategic pivot driven by the myriad advantages it offers. By 2024, 76% of organizations have transitioned to cloud-based SMS, citing its scalability and cost-effectiveness. With global sustainability goals tightening, the cloud offers real-time data analytics, essential for meeting stringent environmental regulations. Remarkably, 82% of users report a 30% reduction in operational costs due to the elimination of on-premise infrastructure. Additionally, the integration capabilities of cloud solutions, favored by 68% of companies, streamline processes by centralizing disparate systems, enhancing overall efficiency.

Security and compliance are paramount in the sustainability sector, and cloud-based SMS doesn't disappoint. With 86% of organizations highlighting enhanced security protocols, cloud solutions consistently outpace traditional methods in safeguarding sensitive data. Moreover, 72% of users appreciate the automatic updates and maintenance, ensuring they always operate with the latest features and security patches. The cloud's inherent disaster recovery capabilities, valued by 64% of companies, ensure business continuity in the face of unforeseen disruptions, cementing its reliability.

The collaborative potential of cloud-based SMS is transformative for the sustainable management software and services market. With 79% of companies noting improved cross-departmental collaboration, the cloud facilitates seamless information sharing and project management. The global nature of business today makes cloud solutions indispensable, with 67% of users emphasizing the importance of accessibility from anywhere, at any time. Furthermore, 74% of organizations report that cloud-based SMS enhances their ability to track and report on sustainability metrics, crucial for transparency and stakeholder engagement. As businesses continue to prioritize sustainability, the dominance of cloud-based solutions is set to rise, driven by their unmatched flexibility, security, and collaborative potential.

Request For Customization:

Dominance of North America in Sustainability Management Software (SMS)

North America, particularly the United States, leads the global Sustainable Management Software and services market due to several key factors. The region's robust economy and technological advancements provide a fertile ground for the adoption of sophisticated SMS solutions. The U.S. has a strong commitment to sustainability goals, driven by both regulatory pressures and consumer demand for eco-friendly products. This has led to a surge in the integration of SMS into corporate strategies, as businesses strive to comply with stringent environmental regulations and meet the expectations of environmentally conscious consumers. The competitive landscape in North America is characterized by a diverse array of vendors offering a wide range of solutions, further fueling market growth.

The United States' dominance in the North American region can be attributed to its economic and technological prowess. The U.S. is the world's most dominant economic and military power, which translates into significant influence over global markets, including the SMS sector. The country's cultural influence, through popular culture and media, also plays a role in shaping global sustainability trends. Additionally, the U.S. has a high adoption rate of key sustainability reporting standards, such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), which is used by 68% of the N100 and 78% of the G250 companies in the Americas. This widespread adoption of standardized reporting frameworks ensures transparency and accountability, further driving the demand for SMS solutions.

Recent study of the sustainable management software and services market highlights the growing importance of sustainability in North America. For instance, nearly half of U.S. shoppers report changing their consumption habits to benefit the environment. The sustainability market in the U.S. was predicted to reach $150 billion by 2021, reflecting the increasing consumer preference for sustainable products. Moreover, the U.S. has seen a significant increase in the adoption of sustainability metrics, with companies focusing on reducing electricity usage, fuel consumption, and carbon emissions. These trends underscore the region's leadership in sustainability management, supported by a strong regulatory framework and a consumer base that values environmental responsibility.

Key Players:



SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

BROADCOM

SPHERA

SAP SE

IBM

URJANET INC.

ACCURENT

ACCUVIO

FIGBYTES INC.

ENVIZI

ENABLON (WOLTERS KLUWER)

GENSUITE Other Prominent Players

Key Segment:

By Component



Service



Outsourcing & Support Services



Implementation Service

Consulting Service

Software



Performance & Project Management



Infrastructure Management Software



Collaboration & Communication Software



CSR data Management



GRI Reporting Software Others

By Deployment Type



On-Premise Cloud

By Verticals



Manufacturing

Energy & Power

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Government Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South America

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube

CONTACT: Contact Us: Astute Analytica Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World) For Sales Enquiries: ... Website: