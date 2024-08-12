(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Festival-Like Atmosphere to Feature Additional Performances by

Chromeo, DRAMA, Kaleena Zanders, MEUTE, The Beaches, TOO MANY ZOOZ and more

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Global superstars Ludacris , Alesso

and OneRepublic

are set to headline the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere

Stage

during the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX

November 21-23. Additionally, Chromeo, DRAMA, Kaleena Zanders, MEUTE, The Beaches, TOO MANY ZOOZ and more will take the stage for thrilling performances throughout the weekend.

Guests can step into a festival-like atmosphere underneath the glow of Las Vegas' newest landmark, Sphere, and engage in fan

activations along with unobstructed views of some of the most challenging turns of the race, including Turn 5G and through the chicane spanning turns 7 through 9.



"Las Vegas is the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World, so we knew we needed to bring an all-star lineup for this year's Las Vegas Grand Prix," said Renee

Wilm, CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. "Fans can expect an extraordinary set of live acts, with performances from major names in entertainment to electrifying sets by beloved DJs and many more."

The headlining artists for

T-Mobile Zone at Sphere Stage include:



Saturday, November 23 – Ludacris: GRAMMY and Billboard Award-winner Ludacris has built a legacy as a rapper since his debut in 1998. Throughout his storied career, he has collaborated with artists such as Missy Elliott, OutKast, LL Cool J, Mariah Carey, Carrie Underwood and more.

Friday, November 22 – Alesso: Award-winning DJ and dance music producer, Alesso has amassed two RIAA-certified Platinum hits, two certified Gold singles, over 5.5 billion global streams, and countless collaborations throughout the span of his iconic career. He has worked with numerous artists including Avicii, OneRepublic, Katy Perry, Calvin Harris, Usher, David Guetta, and Sebastian Ingrosso. Thursday, November 21 – OneRepublic: GRAMMY-nominated OneRepublic is among the most successful pop-rock bands of the 21st Century. The group has amassed over 5 billion streams on Spotify alone. Most recently, the band debuted their sixth album, Artificial Paradise, to rave reviews. It features the recently released smash single "I Ain't Worried," which was featured in the blockbuster hit, "Top Gun: Maverick" and boasts over 3 billion streams.

"I'm excited to celebrate the Las Vegas Grand Prix and welcome fans from all over the world to my home away from home," said

Alesso. "It's going to be another great weekend in Vegas!"

Fans with ticketed experiences in the

T-Mobile Zone at Sphere will have access to headliner performances, fan activations including Club Magenta by T-Mobile, and complimentary food, water and soft drinks. Ticket options available in the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere include:



T-Mobile Grandstands : Three-day ticket with assigned seats in the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere. T-Mobile General Admission : Three-day ticket with standing-room-only views and access to viewing platforms on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Additional entertainment, such as the Heineken® Silver Stage acts, the LIV on the Grid DJ lineup and other performance offerings will be announced in the coming months.

For more information about the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX or to purchase tickets, visit

.

