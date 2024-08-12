It's Back: Chick-Fil-A Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich Returns With A Spicy New Option To Turn Up The Heat

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Plus, fans will go bananas as the Banana Pudding Milkshake makes a nationwide comeback

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chick-fil-A® is bringing back the brand's best-selling seasonal offering of all time – now with a spicy option for Guests to enjoy. Starting August 26, 2024 , the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich will return to menus nationwide along with the new Spicy Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich , available for a limited time at participating restaurants.

Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich with a Spicy Twist

Banana Pudding Milkshake

And that's not the only fan-favorite making a comeback this season. After a 13-year hiatus – and countless calls for its return – the Banana Pudding Milkshake is making its way to menus nationwide, bringing back a cool twist on the classic dessert.

Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich meets Spicy Twist

Back by popular demand, the limited-time Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich was the brand's first-ever twist on the Original Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich in 2023, and quickly became a fan-favorite. Featuring a Chick-fil-A filet drizzled with honey, topped with pimento cheese, and served on a warm, toasted bun with mild pickled jalapeños, the sandwich is making a bold return, this time with an added choice of the Spicy filet.



"When we released the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich last fall, not only did we receive overwhelmingly positive feedback, but we also saw our Guests making their own unique twists by swapping the Original filet for the Spicy filet. They inspired us to officially offer a Spicy version as its own menu item, and we are thrilled to deliver what we know our Guests want more of!" said Chick-fil-A Chef, Stuart Tracy.

Banana Pudding Milkshake: A Nostalgic Delight

Chick-fil-A is also bringing back the Banana Pudding Milkshake, a seasonal treat Guests have been requesting since its initial debut in 2011 . With cooling, comforting flavors, the sweet and creamy milkshake is made with Chick-fil-A® Icedream® dessert mixed with real bananas and vanilla wafer cookie crumbles, topped with whipped cream and a cherry.



In addition, Guests can cover all their banana bases with the new, Banana Frosted Coffee. The treat is a blend of cold-brewed coffee, the brand's signature Icedream®

dessert, banana and vanilla wafer cookie crumbles.

"Every decision we make regarding our menu is extremely intentional," said Allison Duncan, Director of Menu and Packaging at Chick-fil-A. "While our core products are what our Guests know and love us for, we also like to keep variety and innovation top of mind. Whether we are surprising our Guests with new flavors and offerings or taking classic items and bringing them back with a twist, each menu introduction is made after listening to their needs. We're thrilled to be able to bring back two of our most popular picks this season!"

Customers can check the Chick-fil-A® App or contact their local restaurant to find out if these menu items are served at a nearby location for dine-in, pick up or delivery. To read the latest information about Chick-fil-A's menu, innovations and more, visit chick-fil-a/stories .



