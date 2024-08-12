Celebrating India's 78th Independence Day – A Visionary Journey Towards 'Vikasit Bharat'

(MENAFN- Aster DM Healthcare) As India celebrates its 78th Independence Day, countless Indians like me living on foreign soil, reflect with pride on our nation's remarkable journey. From the dawn of independence to becoming a burgeoning global powerhouse – India's story is one of resilience, innovation and growth.

Starting as a nation finding its footing in a post-colonial world, we have evolved into one of the largest economies globally, driven by advancements in technology, manufacturing and services. Our progress embodies the spirit of determination and ingenuity that defines India. The theme of "Vikasit Bharat" captures our collective aspiration to transform India into a fully developed nation by 2047, marking the centenary of our independence. This vision transcends economic growth, encompassing holistic development, social equity, environmental sustainability and technological advancement.

Strengthening UAE-India Relations

The friendship between India and the UAE, dating back to the 1970s, has blossomed into a robust partnership characterized by mutual respect, cultural exchange, and significant economic ties. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between our nations is a testament to this deepening bond, aiming to elevate bilateral trade to USD 100 billion in the next five years. CEPA facilitates tariff cuts, fast-tracked business approvals, and access to trade zones. Consequently, trade between India and the UAE soared from USD 72.9 billion in FY22 to USD 84.5 billion in FY23.

In FY23, foreign direct investment from the UAE to India surged over three-fold to USD 3.35 billion from USD 1.03 billion in 2021-22. The two countries have also signed a Bilateral Investment Treaty, with an aim to enable further investments in both countries. An agreement for an Intergovernmental Framework on the India-Middle East Economic Corridor was also signed earlier this year, which paves the way for multilateral cooperation between the two countries in the Ports, Maritime and Logistics sectors. Further agreements have been made to enhance technological ties, including building digital infrastructure, R&D for energy security focusing on green hydrogen and energy storage, and digital cross-payments.

Leaders of both countries have increasingly demonstrated their new relations on the world stage. PM Modi alone made seven visits to the UAE during his 10-year tenure in developing alliance with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum – Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan – President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. In a milestone moment for cultural ties, PM Modi inaugurated INR 700 crore BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi earlier this year. Built on land gifted by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, this is the third temple in the UAE but the largest by far in the Middle East, placing UAE among India’s top allies.

On this Independence Day, it is crucial to reflect on the impact of this deepening bond between India and the UAE. It not only facilitates trade but also paves the way for investments and collaborations in sectors like technology, infrastructure, and renewable energy. For businesses, it provides a conducive environment to explore new opportunities and expand their horizons.

Healthcare Collaboration

Healthcare stands as a cornerstone of collaboration between the UAE and India. Indian healthcare talent forms a significant segment of the UAE's healthcare system, their dedication and expertise positively impacting millions of lives every year, underscoring the deep bond between our nations. This is not just limited to the UAE but other GCC countries as well, especially with rising growth in Saudi Arabia. One of the most prominent collaborations in healthcare is Medical Value Travel, which enhances medical tourism prospects by leveraging the strengths of both countries in healthcare infrastructure and expertise.

At Aster DM Healthcare, which has been present in India since 2001, I have witnessed firsthand the transformative growth in this sector. We have established a strong presence in Kerala and Karnataka, introducing advanced technology and high standards of clinical and service excellence to enhance the region's healthcare landscape. In these two markets alone, we offer a bed capacity of 2,396 in Kerala and 1,193 in Karnataka, allowing us to meet the diverse healthcare needs of India's population while also attracting international patients. With 19 hospitals, 13 clinics, 217 pharmacies, and 243 labs and patient experience centers spread across five Indian states, Aster DM Healthcare has played a crucial role in this remarkable journey.

Beyond delivering exceptional services with world-class technology, we are committed to fostering innovation and research, advancing medical education and training, and laying a solid foundation for future healthcare advancements in India as well as UAE. The implementation of CEPA has streamlined our collaborative efforts, resulting in substantial benefits for patients and healthcare providers alike. Together, the UAE and India are charting a visionary path in healthcare, driven by excellence, and an unwavering commitment to improving human well-being.

As we celebrate India's 78th Independence Day, we look forward to a future filled with promise and potential. The vision of 'Vikasit Bharat' – a developed India by 2047, embodies our collective aspirations. Strengthened by robust international partnerships, particularly with the UAE, we are well on our way to achieving this dream.

Jai Hind!





