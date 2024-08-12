IIT Kanpur Launches “SATHEE IBPS” for Comprehensive Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Exam Preparation

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 12 August, 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) has announced the launch of "SATHEE IBPS," an innovative program designed to help candidates prepare for banking exams conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). This initiative, with the support of the Ministry of Education, provides high-quality educational resources to aspiring students across India, prioritizing those from financially weaker backgrounds and remote areas, ensuring equal opportunity and extending access to the highest quality learning materials.



The SATHEE IBPS program offers comprehensive study material for the IBPS Clerk exam, with plans to expand its offerings to cover other IBPS exams in the near future. Aspirants can register for the SATHEE IBPS program through the dedicated portal or by downloading the SATHEE app from the App Store or Google Play Store.



Prof. Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, “I believe the launch of SATHEE IBPS reaffirms our commitment to democratizing elite education and exemplifies our proactive use of technology to empower students nationwide, preparing them not just for exams but for a successful future, aligning with the goals of the National Education Policy 2020."



Prof. Amey Karkare, Principal Investigator of the project, highlighted the unique features of SATHEE IBPS, saying, "By incorporating our AI-driven tutoring system, SATHEE IBPS delivers a structured learning experience that adapts seamlessly to the distinct needs of every student, ensuring personalized support throughout their preparation journey."



Shri Govind Jaiswal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education, underscored the platform's inclusive design, stating, "The SATHEE IBPS platform is designed to bridge the digital divide, creating an educational environment for the aspirants preparing for IBPS and help them excel in their ambitions, regardless of their geographic or economic limitations."







