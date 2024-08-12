Executive Home Care Franchise Model Attracts Entrepreneurs In Growing Senior Care Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Executive Home Care , a leader in non-medical in-home care services, reports increasing interest from entrepreneurs seeking to enter the expanding senior care market. The company's franchise model, which offers extensive support and protected territories, is attracting business owners nationwide.

"Our approach is designed to set franchisees up for success from day one," said Rima Chadhauri, Director of Operations at Executive Home Care. "By offering large, protected territories with multi-territory opportunities, low start-up costs, and robust technology support, we're giving our franchise partners a significant advantage in a competitive industry."

Executive Home Care, a member of Evive Brands , has nearly two decades of experience in providing companion and personal care services. The company's franchise model has been refined over the years to address the challenges faced by new business owners in the senior care sector.

Recent franchisees cite the company's support system as a key factor in their decision to join the network. Landris Johnson, who opened an Executive Home Care franchise in Fort Worth, Texas, earlier this year, praised the company's approach.

"The support from Executive Home Care has been invaluable," Johnson said. "The low start-up costs and comprehensive technology platform allowed me to focus on building my client base and hiring quality caregivers during those crucial early months."

In Kim, owner of Executive Home Care Front Range in Colorado, echoed this sentiment. "The protected territory gives us room to grow and meet the increasing demand for in-home care services in our area," Kim said. "It's clear that Executive Home Care understands what franchisees need to succeed."

The senior care industry continues to expand, driven by an aging population and a preference for in-home care options. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of Americans aged 65 and older is projected to nearly double from 52 million in 2018 to 95 million by 2060.

Executive Home Care's franchise model positions its partners to meet this growing demand. The company, known for its high-quality care and exceptional customer service, provides comprehensive training on caregiver selection, client care, and business operations. Their cloud-based technology platform covers all aspects of business, allowing franchisees to easily schedule time, manage billing and payroll, communicate with clients, and much more.

