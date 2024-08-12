Unemployment rate in Türkiye climbs to new high of 9.2 percent in June

(MENAFN) Türkiye's unemployment rate climbed to a new high of 9.2 percent in June, reaching its highest level in 11 months, after four consecutive months of stagnation, according to data released on Monday. The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported that the number of unemployed individuals increased significantly, with 234,000 more people out of work compared to the previous month, bringing the total number of unemployed to 3.3 million.



In June, the unemployment rate showed a clear gender disparity, with 7.6 percent of men unemployed compared to a higher 12.4 percent for women. This disparity underscores ongoing challenges in the labor market, particularly for women, who continue to face higher rates of joblessness. The overall rise in unemployment reflects broader economic pressures that have impacted job availability across the country.



The data also revealed a slight decline in labor force participation, which fell by 0.2 percentage points to 54.4 percent in June compared to May. Despite this drop, the employment rate remained steady at 49.3 percent, equating to approximately 32.5 million people employed. This stability in employment figures suggests that while the job market is under strain, a significant portion of the workforce remains engaged.



Youth unemployment saw a notable increase, particularly among those aged 15-24, with the rate rising by 1.7 percentage points to 17.6 percent in June. The youth unemployment rate was notably higher for women, at 23.2 percent, compared to 14.8 percent for men. This rise in youth unemployment highlights the challenges faced by younger workers in securing stable employment, further emphasizing the need for targeted interventions to support this vulnerable group in the labor market.

MENAFN12082024000045015839ID1108544899