Global Community Observes International Youth Day

International Youth Day is observed annually on August 12,
The holiday was established by the UN General Assembly on
December 17, 1999, following the recommendation of the World
Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth, held on August 8-12,
1998 in Lisbon, Portugal.
The main objective of the International Youth Day is to raise
awareness about the various challenges faced by young people
worldwide.
Among them are such issues as unemployment and low wages, quest
for quality education, health and well-being as well as civic
participation.
The holiday also highlights the key role that young people play
in the ensuring peace and security globally.
Each year, International Youth Day features a specific theme
that addresses relevant issues and challenges.
In 2024, the theme of the holiday is "From Clicks to Progress:
Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development".
According to the UN , digital technologies such as mobile
devices, services, and artificial intelligence are instrumental in
advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
"Digitalization is transforming our world, offering
unprecedented opportunities to accelerate sustainable development.
Digital technologies such as mobile devices, services, and
artificial intelligence are instrumental in advancing the
Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Data generated from digital
interactions supports evidence-based decision-making. With profound
impact across economic, social and environmental dimensions,
digital technologies and data contribute to at least 70 per cent of
the 169 SDG targets while potentially reducing the cost of
achieving these goals by up to USD 55 trillion," the report
says.
"Young people are leading the charge in digital adoption and
innovation, with three-quarters of those aged 15 to 24 using the
internet in 2022, a rate higher than other age groups. However,
disparities persist, particularly in low-income countries and among
young women, who often have less access to the internet and digital
skills compared to their male counterparts. While there is an
urgent need to enhance digital inclusion, youth are largely
recognized as“digital natives,” using technology to drive change
and create solutions. As the 2030 deadline for the SDGs approaches,
the role of young people in digital innovation is essential for
addressing global issues.
By celebrating the digital contributions of youth, we can
inspire further innovation and collaboration towards achieving
sustainable development."
Youth policy has always been one of the priorities in
Azerbaijan. Young people are playing major role in the country's
public life.
The state youth policy is a state-defined system of priorities
and measures taken to create favorable conditions for young people,
to realize their knowledge and skills, their natural potential.
As a result of state policy, many young people in Azerbaijan
have achieved their full potential in various spheres of life.
Azerbaijan celebrates National Youth Day on February 2. The
public holiday takes its origin from the First Youth Forum which
was held in 1996.
A series of events are organized in the country as part of the
celebration.
The passion and commitment of young people to social improvement
are transforming the lives of many, fostering a community
empowerment.
