Aqua Security Named A Representative Vendor In The 2024 Gartner® Market Guide For Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPP)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aqua Security recognized for cloud security innovation-from code creation to production runtime -ensuring full application lifecycle protection

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security , the pioneer in cloud native security, today announced that it has been named as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Guide for Cloud-Native Application Protection (CNAPP). The new Gartner report examines the extensive CNAPP market and its growth potential, and it recognizes vendors as Representative Vendors. It shows the rapid evolution of the CNAPP market, emphasizing the growing attack surface of cloud native applications and the need for comprehensive protection across the application lifecycle from development to production.



"Aqua is the pioneer in cloud native security, and we believe, being recognized as a Representative Vendor for CNAPP by Gartner is a testament to our continued leadership," said Dror Davidoff, CEO and co-founder of Aqua Security. "Since day one, Aqua has been at the forefront of innovation, setting the direction of the CNAPP market. We recognized that security for cloud native applications requires a modern approach, empowering security and dev teams with a high level of automation. We believe our recognition in this Market Guide shows Aqua's success in building a fully integrated platform that keeps bad out of production and protects in real time."

Aqua Security offers a comprehensive solution built for the enterprise. Aqua's Cloud Native Security Platform (The Aqua Platform) offers a set of integrated capabilities across the full application life cycle, starting early in the software supply chain and extending all the way into production with real-time protection.

Where Aqua Shines as a CNAPP: Full Cloud Native Application Lifecycle Protection

The Aqua Platform protects cloud native applications against both known and unknown threats with a combination of proactive shift-left guardrails and gates, and preventive and reactive runtime controls, along with risk-based prioritization and posture management capabilities.

Gartner states that CNAPPs“incorporate an integrated set of proactive and reactive security capabilities, including artifact scanning, security guardrails, configuration and compliance management, risk detection and prioritization, and behavioral analytics, providing visibility, governance and control from code creation to production runtime.”

Gartner also recommends to“prioritize comprehensive and unified CNAPPs that offer a wide range of capabilities with the necessary breadth and depth to seamlessly integrate across the entire development ecosystem and cloud platform environment.”

Aqua's broad support for both public cloud and hybrid platforms, and deep integration into the software supply chain – from source code managers to container registries, CI/CD pipelines and Infrastructure-as-Code platforms, is further testament to the company's commitment to a seamless customer experience across the entire cloud native stack.

“Aqua Security is committed to continuous innovation and collaboration with customers and partners to secure cloud native applications,” said Rani Osnat, SVP Strategy at Aqua Security.“As the CNAPP space continues to evolve, our experience in protecting the largest cloud native environments running mission-critical applications in sectors including banking, government, technology, retail and manufacturing is proving indispensable as CNAPPs gain mainstream adoption.”

Access a complementary version of the full Gartner Market Guide for CNAP or learn more about Aqua's CNAP .

Gartner, Market Guide for Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms, Dale Koeppen, Charlie Winckless, Neil MacDonald, Esraa ElTahawy, 22 July 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security is the pioneer in securing containerized cloud native applications from development to production. Aqua's full lifecycle solution prevents attacks by enforcing pre-deployment hygiene and mitigates attacks in real time in production, reducing mean time to repair and overall business risk. The Aqua Platform, a Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), integrates security from Code to Cloud, combining the power of agent and agentless technology into a single solution. With enterprise scale that doesn't slow development pipelines, Aqua secures your future in the cloud. Founded in 2015, Aqua is headquartered in Boston, MA and Ramat Gan, IL protecting over 500 of the world's largest enterprises. For more information, visit

Contact:

...