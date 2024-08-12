Titanfile Announces Integrations With Microsoft And Netdocuments

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TitanFile , a leader in secure file sharing and collaboration, announced today that it has worked with Microsoft and NetDocuments to bring new tools and unique user experiences to market. TitanFile will release significant upgrades to its“Secure Send” Outlook integration, launch a new Microsoft 365 integration and unveil a powerful integration with NetDocuments.



“Today, we reaffirm our deep commitment to offering our customers and users the most complete and efficient experience for sharing files securely and seamlessly,” said TitanFile's CEO, Tony Abou-Assaleh.“By furthering our collaboration with Microsoft and NetDocuments, we're empowering our customers with very powerful capabilities and workflows to significantly elevate their productivity.”

With TitanFile's renowned Secure Send product that offers a one-of-a-kind Outlook integration, users get the best of both worlds. They can continue using Outlook's familiar email experience for specific matters while also benefiting from TitanFile's exceptional capabilities around large file sharing and security. The enhanced Secure Send now also supports Outlook Web, meeting the rapidly growing demand for its adoption.

The new TitanFile–Microsoft 365 integration transforms professional collaboration by keeping document interactions secure and compliant, boosting productivity and streamlining workflows. It enables TitanFile users to edit and collaborate on Microsoft 365 documents directly from TitanFile.

Additionally, TitanFile's NetDocuments integration elevates legal practices by enhancing productivity and streamlining workflows between the two highly secure platforms. The integration with NetDocuments enables its users who benefit from NetDocuments highly secure file sharing and collaboration capabilities to seamlessly leverage TitanFile to send high volumes of files and very large files more quickly and easily. The integration eliminates the need to manually move files between platforms or to local storage, allowing legal professionals to focus on their core practice areas and manage their work with NetDocuments, while knowing that they have the added capability to send gigabytes and terabytes of data with TitanFile's blazing fast technology.

“Over the past 11 years as a TitanFile customer, we have been consistently impressed by their remarkable growth and unwavering dedication to meeting customer needs, especially within the legal sector,” said Sherri Thom, IT director of Stewart McKelvey.“TitanFile's commitment to prioritizing its customers is both evident and greatly appreciated. As NetDocuments users, we are particularly excited about the value TitanFile's new integration will bring, streamlining our workflows and enhancing overall productivity and security. Additionally, the new integration with Microsoft 365 will boost collaboration capabilities, ensuring a seamless and secure experience.”

“We are thrilled to introduce these significant advancements to our technology and share it with our customers and the attendees of ILTACON," said Abou-Assaleh. "Our goal is to provide our customers and users with the most advanced and user-friendly solutions for secure file sharing and collaboration. With these significant upgrades, we are confident that our platform will continue to set the standard for high productivity, efficiency and security.”

TitanFile will be presenting these product advancements at ILTACON 2024 . The company will be located at booth #407 and will be providing demos of the products both here and at its demo suite at Ryman Studio J; book a time here . There will also be the opportunity to learn more about these product enhancements and the additional solutions TitanFile has to offer in its hospitality suite. Anyone interested in viewing a demonstration, learning more or meeting with TitanFile's CEO can send their inquiries to Hussam Ayyad, vice president of strategic initiatives at ... .

For more information about TitanFile and its latest product enhancements, please visit .

About TitanFile

TitanFile is an award-winning provider of secure file sharing and client collaboration solutions. Known for its ease of use and comprehensive support for diverse use cases and workflows, TitanFile caters to a broad range of clients, from sole practitioners to national enterprises and government agencies. With its ISO 27001-certified data centers, SOC 2 Type II compliance and AES 256-bit encryption, TitanFile ensures top-tier security that keeps data safe.

About NetDocuments

NetDocuments is a leading cloud-based content management and productivity platform that helps legal professionals do their best work. Backed by 25 years of experience in cloud innovation, NetDocuments offers a complete end-to-end platform for document and email organization and management, including award-winning automation and AI capabilities; robust security, collaboration, and search technologies; seamless integrations with other tools professionals use daily; and a suite of large language model AI-powered solutions with the security and guardrails to manage AI responsibly. NetDocuments supports over 7,000+ law firms, corporate legal departments, and public sector entities globally. Learn more about NetDocuments .

Media Contact:

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for TitanFile

...