ISESCO Congratulates Muslim Medalists On Their Success At Paris Olympics

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) congratulated on Monday the Muslim who were able to win and secure medals at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which concluded on Sunday.

In a statement, ISESCO praised the remarkable achievements of these athletes, highlighting their success in setting world records, and commanded their determination and resilience in overcoming challenges, showcasing inspiring stories of triumph.

The statement also praised the efforts of Muslim -majority countries in promoting sports, recognizing its crucial role in building healthy and prosperous communities.

The organization reiterated its vision of using sports as a means to promote peace, coexistence and cultural dialogue, and reaffirmed commitment to supporting its member states in participating and expanding in sports.

ISESCO called on the international communities to seize the opportunity presented by such global events to combat extremist ideologies and violent tendencies, and stressed the importance of promoting cultural and humanitarian values. (end)

