Texas De Brazil & Customers Donate More Than $35,000 To The American Red Cross

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Funds Raised to Support Military Members, Veterans, and Their Families

DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas de Brazil, the family-owned Brazilian steakhouse, proudly announced today that its July fundraising campaign successfully raised over $35,000 to support the American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces. This vital support will aid military members, veterans, and their families.

The nationwide campaign promoted across Texas de Brazil restaurants and various digital platforms, garnered over $15,000 in customer contributions. Additionally, the company made a generous corporate donation of $20,000.

Texas de Brazil presents a check for $35,529 to support the American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces on Friday, August 2nd. All monies were collected during their July campaign and will aid military members, veterans, and their families.

Texas de Brazil, successfully raised over $35,000 to support the American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces.

Post this

"We are honored to support the American Red Cross programs dedicated to our military heroes and their families," said Salim Asrawi, President of Texas de Brazil. "These brave men and women make countless sacrifices, and it's our privilege to give back and provide a platform for others to contribute directly to those who protect our freedoms."

Ariane Einecker, Chief Development Officer of the American Red Cross North Texas Region, expressed her gratitude, stating, "Texas de Brazil and its customers have made a significant impact on the Red Cross mission for more than a decade. The Red Cross is incredibly grateful for their continued support, which enables us to provide essential hope and care to our military veterans and their families. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Texas de Brazil staff, customers, and leadership for their collaboration and generosity. Together, we can look forward to a future filled with hope and readiness to assist our armed forces."

The American Red Cross is committed to ensuring that military personnel receive help whenever and wherever needed. Every day, employees and thousands of volunteers deliver services at Red Cross offices, provide 24/7 global emergency communication services, and offer support in veteran healthcare facilities and over one hundred military installations across the country and worldwide.

About Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is an authentic churrascaria featuring a continuous dining experience that blends the unique culture of Brazil, with the generous hospitality of Texas. The menu features a vast selection of grilled meats, a 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list and a la carte dessert selections. Founded as a family-owned business in 1998, Texas de Brazil is one of the largest Brazilian-American steakhouse brands in the world, with 53 restaurants in 23 states, 1 in Puerto Rico and 11 international locations. For more information, visit TexasdeBrazil , or find us on Facebook and Instagram .

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross

or CruzRojaAmericana , or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross .

SOURCE Texas de Brazil