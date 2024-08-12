Christian Lingua Celebrates Milestone: 200 Million Words And Overdubbed 500,000+ Minutes Of Videos

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RUTHERFORDTON, N.C., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Lingua, the world's largest faith-based translation service, announces a remarkable achievement: surpassing 200 million words translated and overdubbing 500,000+ minutes of videos since its founding in 2006. This milestone underscores the company's significant impact on global faith communities and its leadership in the religious translation industry.

Our Clients include Cru, BLI, YouVersion, Jesus Film, Rick Warren, Fuller Theological Seminary, RightNow Media, Gateway Church and publisher, and 2,000+ others that trust Christian Lingua daily with Christian translation, overdub, and subtitling into 220 languages since 2006.

Founded by CEO Michael Yurchuk, Christian Lingua has become the go-to translation service for over 2,000 clients, including prominent organizations like Cru, BLI, YouVersion, Jesus Film, Rick Warren, Fuller Theological Seminary, RightNow Media, and Gateway Church.

"Reaching 200 million words translated and overdubbing 500,000+ minutes of videos is more than a number-it represents countless lives touched by the message of faith," says Yurchuk. "We're humbled to play a role in making spiritual texts and content accessible to people around the world, regardless of their native language."

Christian Lingua specializes in human translation services for Bibles, Christian literature, and sermons across 220 languages. The company emphasizes its commitment to high-quality, human-powered translations, avoiding AI or machine translation tools.

What sets Christian Lingua apart is its comprehensive service offering and rigorous quality assurance process. Beyond translation, they provide overdubbing, subtitling, editing, and localization services. Each project undergoes multiple reviews by qualified linguists and theologians, ensuring accuracy and spiritual integrity.

"We've been translating and overdubbing sermons and videos daily for organizations like Bible Project, iBIBLE, Jesus Film, Cru, Pray App, and hundreds of churches," Yurchuk explains. "Our team understands the nuances of faith-based content and treats each project with the utmost care."

Christian Lingua works closely with clients to deliver personalized solutions on time and within budget, whether for individuals, churches, or large organizations.

Christian Lingua is the world's largest provider of faith-based translation services, offering human translation, overdubbing, and subtitling in 220 languages since 2006. For more information, visit

