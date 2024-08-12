A Heartfelt Journey Of Connection And Discovery: 'Octopi Are Very Sly' By Author Mary Beth Lacy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Start seeing yourself in your new desired situation... tiptoe into it, but always having the end game in mind.” - Mary Beth Lacy

PALM DESERT, CA, USA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mary Beth Lacy, a seasoned communications professional with a passion for storytelling, has unveiled her first venture into the world of children's literature with the publication of "Octopi are Very Sly." Inspired by a desire to infuse creativity into her writing and foster meaningful connections between adults and children, Lacy embarked on a journey that culminated in the creation of a charming tale that captivates both young and old alike.

Drawing from her experiences as a devoted mother and a prolific writer, Lacy shares the profound impact that reading had on her family dynamics and the joy it brought into their lives. "Reading to my children was very, very important to me," Lacy reflects, emphasizing the significance of storytelling in nurturing imagination and fostering dialogue between generations.

The creation of "Octopi are Very Sly" was sparked by a conversation with Mary Beth Lacy's daughter during the tumultuous period of the COVID-19 pandemic. As they swam together, her daughter shared an intriguing article about the intelligence of octopi, which planted the seed for the lovable character of Harry and his escapades. Late-night writing sessions during the pandemic-induced upheaval allowed Harry and his companion Suzette to spring to life, their adventures unfolding in rhythmic verse.

Lacy is grateful for the invaluable support of friends and colleagues who lent their expertise and encouragement throughout the creative process. From providing feedback on drafts to assisting in the search for an illustrator, the collaborative spirit of the project exemplifies the power of community and shared passion.

Reflecting on her journey from a seasoned copywriter to a children's book author, Lacy offers sage advice to those pursuing their dreams: "Start seeing yourself in your new desired situation... tiptoe into it, but always having the end game in mind."

"Octopi are Very Sly" is more than a whimsical tale of underwater adventure-it's a testament to the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity, and the boundless possibilities that unfold when creativity and connection converge.

Now available at and online at Amazon , Barnes and Noble, Books A Million and more.

For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact Blair Kaplan Venables: ....

About Mary Beth Lacy

This is Mary Beth Lacy's first children's book. She is founder of MBLacy Inc., a golf public relations firm located in Palm Desert, CA., established in 1998.

Blair Kaplan Venables

Blair Kaplan Communications

+1 604-838-4234

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram