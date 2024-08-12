Floor POP Display Market To Reach US$ 9.4 Billion At A CAGR Of 6.3% By 2034 | Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Retail Outlets Increasingly Deploying Digital Floor POP Displays to Showcase Their Products and Attract More Customers.

Rockville, MD, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently updated report by Fact.MR , a research and competitive intelligence provider, the global floor POP display market is evaluated at US$ 5.1 billion in 2024 and has been projected to climb to US$ 9.4 billion by the end of 2034.

Floor POP (point of purchase) displays are one of the most vital marketing tools used in the retail sector. These displays are used to strategically attract consumers and promote brand visibility. They effectively influence the buying decisions of consumers and increase the sales of enterprises. Several retail brands are investing heavily in customized floor POP displays to differentiate their products and create a unique brand appearance.

Sustainability trends are driving high demand for floor POP displays made using eco-friendly materials. Foam board floor POP displays are exhibiting high demand growth due to their cost-effectiveness, lightweight, and portability. Foam-based displays are more versatile than their counterparts and easily adaptable to various retail environments.

Cutthroat retail competition and the high need for effective in-store marketing solutions are driving the deployment of floor POP displays across the world. Interactive and visually attractive floor POP displays are helping in influencing the purchasing decisions of customers and building strong brand visibility.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global market for floor POP displays is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2034.

The United States market is projected to reach US$ 1.04 billion by 2034.

Japan is expected to hold 9% of the East Asia market share in 2024.

Demand for floor POP displays for use in departmental stores is foreseen to increase at a CAGR of 7.4% through 2034. Foam board floor POP display sales are estimated at US$ 1.23 billion in 2024.

“Integration of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) are leading to the development of advanced floor POP displays and revolutionizing the industry,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Floor POP Display Market:

Key industry participants like Sonoco Products Company; FFR Merchandising Company; U.S. Corrugated, Inc.; WestRock Company; DS Smith Plc.; Smurfit Kappa Group Plc.; Georgia-Pacific LLC Pratt Industries Inc.; Marketing Alliance Group; Creative Displays Now.

Country-wise Insights:

The United States is projected to hold 44.5% of the North American market share in 2024. The U.S. retail market is highly competitive, with brands employing various marketing tactics to capture consumer attention. Retailers are increasingly investing in electronic floor POP displays to showcase their products and attract customers.

Electronic display devices are becoming a significant trend in the country's floor POP display market. Retail brands are demanding customized floor displays to engage their target audience and enhance brand visibility.

Floor POP Displays Industry News:

Digitalization and visualization trend is positively influencing the real market growth and subsequently the sales of electronic floor POP displays. Retailers are highly demanding customized and digital floor POP displays due to real-time product and brand promotions.

Key market players are incorporating digital components such as screens into floor POP displays to meet retailers' demand. Leading companies are continuously investing in research and development activities to introduce innovative floor POP displays. Leading companies are also investing in high-potential markets such as Latin America and Asia Pacific to establish a strong foothold and increase their market share and profits.

In April 2023, E Ink announced the launch of E Ink Spectra 6. This is a new color product for effective in-store advertising. E Ink also offers various ePaper display solutions.

