Callaway Golf Announces New Apex Ai200, Apex Ai300, And Apex Ti Fusion Irons

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Apex Ai200 and Ai300 are exceptional new forged irons designed for performance that stands alone. Apex Ti Fusion is a breakthrough in ultra-premium iron innovation.



CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Today Callaway Golf, one of the industry's leaders in equipment design, performance, and innovation, announced their new line of Apex Irons. This announcement is led by Apex Ai200 and Apex Ai300 offerings with performance that stands alone. These are the only irons with a forged body and forged Ai Smart Face for distance, feel, and exceptional spin control.



Callaway's new Apex Ai200 and Apex Ai300 Irons are designed for performance that stands alone. They're the only irons with a forged body and forged Ai Smart Face.

Apex Ti Fusion is engineered with no limitations for players who want breakthrough speed, feel, and control.

Continue Reading

Apex Ai200 is Callaway's most complete players distance iron, featuring an elegant hollow-body design that blends performance and precision. The forged hollow-body is combined with a Forged 455 Face Cup to create Tour-level sound and feel in a stunning, premium profile. In addition to enhanced feel, the Forged 455 Face Cup delivers outstanding speed across the face. This unique combination of speed, feel, and consistency separates Apex Ai200 from the rest in its category.

Apex Ai300 is Callaway's most complete forged game-improvement iron, highlighted by an elegant cavity-back design with a slightly larger profile that blends performance and forgiveness. This forged cavity-back is also combined with a Forged 455 Face Cup to deliver Tour-level sound and feel in a stunning, premium profile. And like the Ai200, the unique combination of outstanding speed, feel, and consistency separates Ai300 from the rest in its category.

Both irons achieve incredible consistency through Callaway's groundbreaking Ai Smart Face. Using real golfer swing data combined with artificial intelligence, the Ai Smart Face generates outstanding speed and spin consistency with tight dispersion into greens. Additionally, both irons promote optimized flight and forgiveness. Strategically positioned MIM weighting ensures the optimal CG (Center of Gravity) for the best launch windows. And the Dynamic Sole Design ensures enhanced turf interaction to provide more forgiveness through the turf.

Apex Ai200 Irons are available from 4-AW with stock True Temper DG Mid 100 Steel Shafts and

UST Mamiya HDC Recoil Dart Graphite Shafts. Apex Ai300 Irons are available in 4-AW with stock True Temper DG Mid 90 Steel Shafts and UST Mamiya HDC Recoil Dart Shafts. Both irons are available at retail starting August 23 with a price of $1,400 for a standard 7-piece set.

This new Apex lineup also includes the ultra-premium Apex Ti Fusion, Callaway's most advanced iron. This set is engineered with no limitations for players who want to enhance their game with breakthrough speed, feel, and control. It features an industry-first forged titanium face that promotes faster ball speeds for increased power.

Apex Ti Fusion breaks the tradeoff between a traditional one-piece and two-piece iron by creating more deflection than steel, with more urethane interaction and a forged body. An advanced titanium face and hollow body construction provides unimaginable feel, while the Ai Smart Face generates excellent speed and spin consistency with tight dispersion into the green. These irons are available at retail starting August 23 with a price of $2,100 for a standard 7-piece set. For more information visit .

MEDIA CONTACTS

Jeff Newton

Callaway Golf

[email protected]

SOURCE Callaway Golf