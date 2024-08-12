(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global celiac diseases drugs size is estimated to grow by USD 1.10 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

21.21%

during the forecast period. Higher consumption of gluten-containing food

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

inorganic growth strategies. However,

poor diagnosis

poses a challenge. Key market players include 9 Meters Biopharma Inc, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp., Almirall SA, Amgen Inc., AMYRA Biotech AG, Artielle Immunotherapeutics Inc, Avaxia Biologics Inc., BioLineRx Ltd., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Calypso Biotech BV, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., ImmunogenX Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Precigen Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Vactech Oy, and Zedira GmbH. Continue Reading







Celiac Diseases Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.21% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1101.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 17.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 58% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Key companies profiled 9 Meters Biopharma Inc, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp., Almirall SA, Amgen Inc., AMYRA Biotech AG, Artielle Immunotherapeutics Inc, Avaxia Biologics Inc., BioLineRx Ltd., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Calypso Biotech BV, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., ImmunogenX Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Precigen Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Vactech Oy, and Zedira GmbH

Market Driver

The Celiac Diseases market is witnessing significant trends with the rise in non-Celiac gluten sensitivity cases. Pharma companies are focusing on developing innovative drug formulation technologies for immunomodulatory therapies to address the unmet medical need of this patient pool. Precision medicine approaches using genetic markers and immune profiles are gaining traction. Symptoms like distension, anorexia, bloating, stomach swelling, dehydration, ion imbalance, dietary deprivation, lack of appetite, and weight loss are common in Celiac Disease. Pharmaceutical treatments are being explored to complement gluten-free diet plans. The market size is substantial due to the large patient pool and high healthcare expenditure from governments and private organizations. Autoimmune disorders linked to Celiac Disease, such as low bone density, neurological disorders, infertility, and gastrointestinal malfunction, add to the disease's complexity. Drug approval processes are underway for various therapies, including those targeting gluten and gluten-rich food, ready-to-use packaged food, and healthcare systems' integration. Healthcare professionals play a crucial role in diagnosing and managing Celiac Disease. The market's growth is driven by the increasing awareness of this genetic disorder and the growing demand for effective treatments.



Market

Challenges

Celiac disease is a complex autoimmune disorder characterized by various symptoms, making it challenging to diagnose at an early stage. Approximately 80% of individuals remain misdiagnosed or undiagnosed, with symptoms appearing at any age, often between 30 and 50. The diagnostic process involves serologic tests, such as tTG-IgA, which require confirmation through intestinal biopsy. Genetic tests, including HLA DQ2 and DQ8 genes, can aid diagnosis but are not definitive. The long diagnostic delay, averaging 11 years, poses a significant market barrier. These challenges may hinder the growth of the celiac disease drugs market during the forecast period.

Segment Overview



This celiac diseases drugs market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 First line treatment 1.2 Second-line treatment



2.1 Oral 2.2 Parenteral



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 First line treatment-

The celiac diseases market's first line of treatment primarily focuses on the prevention and management of the disease through a gluten-free diet. This diet is currently the only available option for preventing immune responses that cause various clinical manifestations. The gluten-free diet segment is expected to grow significantly due to the robust pipeline of drugs in the late stages of approval. Currently, there is no approved drug for celiac disease management, making the upcoming approvals a significant development. These approvals will cater to a large patient pool suffering from celiac disease and generate substantial revenue for the market. Government initiatives and tax deductions for gluten-free foods in certain countries further boost market growth. New product launches in the forecast period will have a high impact, contributing to the first entry benefits and changing the market from volume-driven to value-driven. However, economic constraints in low-income regions may limit market penetration and growth. Overall, the first line of treatment segment is poised for considerable growth, driving the market's expansion during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Celiac Disease, a genetic disorder, affects the small intestine's ability to absorb nutrients due to an adverse bodily reaction to gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye. This autoimmune disorder can lead to various complications, including low bone density, neurological disorders, infertility, and gastrointestinal malfunctions such as diarrhea and abdominal distention. The consumption of gluten-rich food and ready-to-use packaged food can exacerbate symptoms. Healthcare expenditure for Celiac Disease treatment is increasing due to its prevalence and associated complications. Pharmaceutical interventions are crucial for managing symptoms, especially in severe cases. However, a Gluten-free diet remains the primary treatment. Complications like nutrient deficiencies and complications in non-Celiac individuals are also being addressed through drug formulation technology and healthcare systems' precision medicine approaches.

Market Research Overview

Celiac Disease, an autoimmune disorder, is caused by a bodily reaction to gluten found in wheat, barley, and rye. This genetic disorder affects the small intestine, leading to gastrointestinal malfunction, resulting in symptoms like diarrhea, abdominal distention, loss of lymphocytes, and nutrient malabsorption. Complications include low bone density, neurological disorders, infertility, and even misdiagnosis as bowel disorders. Gluten-rich food, ready-to-use packaged food, and healthcare expenditure are significant factors driving the need for celiac disease drugs. Governments and private organizations are investing in drug approval and clinical trials for celiac drug innovation. Pharmaceutical companies are developing tablets and immunomodulatory therapies using drug formulation technology and precision medicine.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Therapy



First Line Treatment

Second-line Treatment

Route Of Administration



Oral

Parenteral

Geography



North America



Europe



Asia Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

