Intense clashes break out between resistance fighters, Israeli occupation forces in Jenin

(MENAFN) In the pre-dawn hours of Monday, intense clashes broke out between resistance fighters and Israeli forces as a major incursion into Jenin, located in the northern West Bank, unfolded. Activists reported via social that Israeli forces not only stormed the city of Jenin but also breached the Jenin refugee camp, leading to significant confrontations along Nablus Street and in the Al-Marah neighborhood.



Before the Jenin operation, Israeli forces had already conducted a pre-dawn raid on the Aqbat Jabr refugee camp in Jericho, part of the occupied West Bank. The military actions did not stop there; the Israeli forces extended their operations to various other areas, including the town of Beit Ummar, situated north of Hebron, and the southern parts of Hebron. Additional raids were carried out in the towns of Hajjah, Kafr Qaddum, and Baqa al-Hatab, located east of Qalqilya.



Moreover, the Israeli military's reach extended to the villages of Talluza and Tal in the Nablus governorate. These extensive and coordinated raids across multiple locations mark a notable increase in military activity and clashes in the West Bank, underscoring the escalating tensions in the region.

