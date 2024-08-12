Court ruling against Google threatens long-standing partnership with Apple

(MENAFN) A significant court ruling against on Monday has disrupted one of the tech industry's oldest and most lucrative partnerships, raising questions about the future of the multibillion-dollar exclusivity agreements that have long defined the relationship between Google and Apple. Central to the case are the deals Google has made over the years to ensure its search engine remains the default option on browsers and devices globally. Among these agreements, none has been more profitable than the one with Apple, which U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta described as a "vital partner" for Google. In the trial, which stretched over several weeks, Apple executives testified to defend the partnership that began in 2002. This agreement saw Google paying Apple a share of its search ad revenue to secure its position as the default search engine, with payments amounting to USD20 billion in 2022 alone.



The ruling underscores the mutual benefits of this arrangement, with Google gaining access to Apple's extensive user base, a key factor considering that more than half of all searches in the United States are conducted on Apple devices. Despite the ruling's potential impact, Apple has remained silent since the decision was handed down, but it is expected to play a crucial role in the forthcoming phase of the case, which will determine the appropriate remedies for Google's legal violations. The Justice Department, which brought the lawsuit, has not yet disclosed the specific remedies it will pursue, leaving the extent of the potential changes to the partnership uncertain. However, the outcome could range from targeted adjustments to broader reforms that might reshape the dynamics of this long-standing collaboration.



According to analysts, the ruling poses significant challenges for Apple, as it may be forced to consider less favorable alternatives. Independent analyst Eric Siewert noted that Apple is likely to feel the most profound impact from this decision, with potential scenarios including renegotiating the revenue-sharing deal with Google in a way that would no longer grant Google exclusive rights to be the default search engine. Such changes would likely diminish the value of the agreement for Apple. Additionally, analysts at JPMorgan pointed out that while Apple could explore deals with alternative search engines like Microsoft's Bing, these options would likely provide less economic benefit, given Google's dominance in the advertising market. This leaves Apple in a difficult position as it navigates the aftermath of the ruling.



