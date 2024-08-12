South Korean memory chip exports rise to Taiwan amid AI market expansion

(MENAFN) South Korea experienced a significant surge in memory chip exports to Taiwan during the first half of the year, with shipments increasing by more than 225 percent compared to the same period last year. This dramatic rise highlights the growing demand for high-performance, high-bandwidth memory products as the global artificial intelligence market continues its rapid expansion.



According to the data, South Korea's memory chip exports to Taiwan reached an impressive USD4.26 billion in the first six months of the year, marking a 225.7 percent increase year-on-year. This surge in exports reflects Taiwan's heightened demand for advanced memory technologies, which are essential for supporting the increasingly complex computational requirements of AI-driven applications and services.



Notably, Taiwan emerged as the third-largest importer of South Korean memory chips during this period, surpassing other major markets such as Vietnam and the United States. This shift underscores Taiwan's critical role in the global tech supply chain and its strategic importance as a key consumer of South Korea's semiconductor products, driven by the accelerating growth of AI and related industries.



