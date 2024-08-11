عربي


Africa's Largest Airport Builds In Ethiopia

8/11/2024 3:11:03 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The largest international airport of the African continent will be built near Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, Azernews reports citing foreign media.

According to Mesfin Taseu, CEO of the Ethiopian airlines group, this airport will be established in five years near the resort town of Bishoftu (Oromia region), 17 km from the country's capital, and its area will be 35 sq.

The first phase of the new international airport is designed to serve 60 million passengers per year, and with the completion of the second phase, the passenger capacity will increase to 100 million.

Ethiopian Airlines has already signed a memorandum of understanding with DAR, an international consulting group, to design a new airport in Ethiopia.

