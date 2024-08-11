Africa's Largest Airport Builds In Ethiopia
8/11/2024 3:11:03 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The largest international airport of the African continent will
be built near Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia,
Azernews reports citing foreign media.
According to Mesfin Taseu, CEO of the Ethiopian airlines group,
this airport will be established in five years near the resort town
of Bishoftu (Oromia region), 17 km from the country's capital, and
its area will be 35 sq.
The first phase of the new international airport is designed to
serve 60 million passengers per year, and with the completion of
the second phase, the passenger capacity will increase to 100
million.
Ethiopian Airlines has already signed a memorandum of
understanding with DAR, an international consulting group, to
design a new airport in Ethiopia.
