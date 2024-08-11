The Digital Cooperation Organization launches the second edition of EconomiX magazine, focusing on the global digital economy

(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) Riyadh, 7 August 2024: Building on the success of its inaugural issue, the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), a global multilateral organization committed to enabling digital prosperity for all by accelerating the sustainable and inclusive growth of the digital economy, is proud to announce the launch of the second edition of EconomiX magazine. This publication serves as a key platform for knowledge sharing and insightful discussions on the ever-evolving digital landscape.

EconomiX magazine brings together thought leaders from governments, businesses, academia, and international organizations to explore critical topics influencing the global digital economy. By fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange, the magazine empowers stakeholders to harness the transformative power of digitalization and achieve sustainable economic growth.

The second issue of EconomiX delves into a range of thought-provoking themes, including empowering women via gender parity and technology, digitalizing women-led MSMEs and facilitating their access to user-friendly e-commerce platforms, equipping entrepreneurs with skills and tools to grow and thrive in the digital economy, digital FDI and the digital investment map, bringing global trade systems under one digital roof, combatting online misinformation, digital assets and tokenization, and deep diving into digital economies of several DCO Member States looking at the key projects, initiatives, and prospects, as well as the challenges they are facing and the opportunities they are leveraging.

“The DCO is committed to bridging the knowledge gap and fostering meaningful dialogue on crucial aspects of the digital economy. EconomiX magazine serves as a catalyst for innovation and collaboration, empowering our readers to navigate the complexities of the digital age and unlock its immense potential. Building on the success of the inaugural issue of EconomiX, this edition dives deeper into critical digital economy trends, offering insightful analysis and expert commentary to empower informed decision-making,” said Manel Bondi, the DCO Chief of Digital Markets Growth and Chief Editor of EconomiX.

This edition features exclusive interviews with prominent figures shaping the digital world, along with insightful articles and case studies that provide actionable guidance for navigating the digital revolution. Readers will gain valuable perspectives on leveraging digital transformation to drive economic and social prosperity.





