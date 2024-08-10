General Staff Shows Danish Instructors Training Ukrainian Pilots On F-16S

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The General Staff of the of Ukraine posted a showing instructors from Denmark Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets.

The corresponding video looking back at the training was published by the General Staff press office with reference to NATO.

"F-16s have arrived in Ukraine. Look back at Danish instructors training Ukrainian pilots, technicians and ground crew how to fly and maintain the fighter jets," reads the caption.

Zelensky: Ukraine managed to achieve result on its path to receiving F-16s, and there will be more

As Ukrinform reported earlier, American intelligence and counter-terrorism expert Malcolm Nance is convinced that F-16s could change the situation at the Ukrainian frontlines.