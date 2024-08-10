General Staff Shows Danish Instructors Training Ukrainian Pilots On F-16S
Date
8/10/2024 3:14:56 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine posted a video showing NATO instructors from Denmark Teach Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets.
The corresponding video looking back at the training was published by the General Staff press office with reference to NATO.
"F-16s have arrived in Ukraine. Look back at Danish instructors training Ukrainian pilots, technicians and ground crew how to fly and maintain the fighter jets," reads the caption.
