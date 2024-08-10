CPWD Suspends 2 Engineers Over 'Illegalities' In Kejriwal's House Renovation

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has suspended two of its staff -- Chief Engineer Pradeep Kumar Parmar and Superintending Engineer Abhishek Raj -- for their alleged role in the 'illegalities' concerning the and renovation of Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal's official residence on 6 Flagstaff Road in the Civil Lines area.

The two engineers were posted with the PWD of Delhi and were instrumental in the construction of Kejriwal's bungalow, sources said.

Five other engineers were also reportedly responsible for the irregularities that included violation of rules and massive cost escalation in the name of superior modifications, allegedly on the instructions of CM Kejriwal.

Out of the five other engineers, three have already been suspended on the directions of Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, while recommendation has been made to CPWD to initiate action against one engineer, who has now retired.

Since the two engineers - Parmar and Abhishek Raj - belong to the CPWD and are currently posted outside Delhi, the Vigilance Department, on the directions of the L-G, had requested the CPWD Director General to suspend and initiate major penalty against them. While Parmar is currently posted in Guwahati, Abhishek Raj is posted in Kharagpur.

According to the Vigilance Department, these engineers, in collusion with the PWD Minister, allowed the construction of the new bungalow for the Chief Minister invoking an urgency clause, where no such urgency existed when the entire country was grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

On one hand, the Finance Department was issuing orders on fiscal management and reduced expenditure due to the outbreak of the pandemic, on the other hand, the PWD Minister was hurrying the proposal for construction of the new house during the same period in the name of addition/alteration of the old house, sources said.

Also, the Vigilance Department has put it on record that the demolition of the old building and construction of a new one and the disproportionate increase in expenditure was done on the directions of the PWD Minister and the 'Hon'ble CM Madam', leading to major changes in drawings of interiors submitted by the consultant which resulted in deviation in total amount paid and sanctioned amount of work.

The Vigilance Department has pointed out that crores of rupees were spent on superior specifications like extra artistic and ornamental works, superior class stone floorings, superior wooden doors and automatic sliding glass doors, providing/fixing of vanity in the toilets, marble stone flooring, decorative interiors, decorative pillars, glass shower enclosure and doors, etc.

The matter is already being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).