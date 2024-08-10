Web3 News Outlet Will Be On The Ground In Chicago To Cover DNC Convention

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) butterscotch Will Also Host a Policy Briefing on August 18 to Discuss Inclusion in

BALTIMORE, Aug. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today,

butterscotch Media , which is the only outlet exclusively focused on inclusion, announced that its team will be in Chicago to report on inclusive policymaking in Web3 and DeFi. They will also convene a Pre-Convention Policy Briefing

on August 18 at 11AM at Impact House.

"Our focus is on policy, not politics, as is a bipartisan issue," said Cleve Mesidor

who is Co-Founder of butterscotch Media. "What compelled us to have boots on the ground in Chicago is the data that shows the quintessential crypto voter is diverse, urban, and leans Democratic."

The dynamic team heading to Chicago includes Podcast host Ritzy P, CTO Ashlynn M, and Managing Editor Cleve Mesidor. They received official credentials as Correspondents from the Democratic National Convention Committee . Together, they will provide live coverage of the convention and broadcast one-of-a kind podcast episodes with officials and policymakers.

"Crypto has emerged as a key issue this election cycle and a 'reset' is expected in January regardless of who occupies the Oval Office," Mesidor said. "We plan to be the go-to source for timely updates in Chicago and unique stories to spark dialogue about the future of Web3 and DeFi policy."

Launched in March of this year, butterscotch Media has built a proprietary content platform and will begin beta testing in the fall. The digital studio narrowly covers Black, Latino, Indigenous founders, executives, officials across blockchain and cryptocurrency.

"The lack of press coverage about diverse segments of the emerging $2 trillion market by traditional and crypto media is alarming, but butterscotch is filling that gap and meeting the high demand for this content," Mesidor added. "Data continues to show that communities of color, young people, the Working Class are the largest adopters, so for us this is a no-brainer."

In just five months, the butterscotch newsroom has stood up a robust infrastructure anchored in delivering good journalism. The outlet publishes a weekly tipsheet

with over 6K subscribers, airs a popular podcast called "The Get Down ," and convenes live events to deepen mainstream understanding of the invisible, yet powerful, leaders and builders fueling the sector.

About butterscotch Media: ( )

butterscotch Media, LLC is headquartered in Baltimore, MD. Its weekly newsletter is called "CHEWS." The Get Down Podcast streams regular episodes with prominent visionaries at the future frontier. Its curated live forums are designed to provoke thought-leadership.

