New Priorities In Bankruptcy And Business Recovery Discussed In Azerbaijan

Ulviyya Shahin
The "Business Bankruptcy" working group recently held its next
meeting in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports that the
Ministry of Justice, which leads the working group, provided
details about the session.
Attendees included Vusal Shikhaliyev, Head of the Department of
Economic Policy and Industrial Affairs at the Presidential
Administration; the head of the Commission's Secretariat; the
working group leader; Ramin Garagurbanli, a judge at the Baku Court
of Appeal; Togrul Huseynov, Head of the Strategic Planning and
Monitoring Department at the Ministry of Justice; and other key
officials from the Ministry of Justice and Ministry of Economy, as
well as representatives from the State Tax Service. The meeting
focused on the "2024 Roadmap" for implementing improvements in
business insolvency, as outlined in the "Business Ready" report by
the World Bank Group. The group reviewed progress and discussed
ongoing work.
To modernize the regulation of business bankruptcy, the Working
Group has engaged international experts and prepared a preliminary
draft of a new law titled "On Consolidation and Bankruptcy."
A Thematic Group, led by the Legislative Directorate of the
Ministry of Justice, has been established to finalize the draft
law. This group will also address amendments to other relevant
legislative acts related to business bankruptcy and recovery.
Projects have been developed to update legislative acts to
better record information about entities undergoing bankruptcy
proceedings and individual entrepreneurs not operating as legal
entities, incorporating international best practices.
In collaboration with the Ministry of Economy, the working group
has researched simplified bankruptcy and recovery procedures for
micro, small, and medium enterprises, incorporating recommendations
from the UN Commission on International Trade Law.
The Academy of Justice continues to strengthen human capital by
organizing bankruptcy and recovery training for judges, judicial
candidates, lawyers, and property administrators, and by preparing
necessary educational programs.
Additionally, efforts are underway to digitize the bankruptcy
and recovery process. Information on bankruptcy declarations for
legal entities and individual entrepreneurs is now available
through the "Electronic Court" information system and a unified
state procurement internet portal. The system also supports the
separate publication of relevant decisions and reports.
Intensive discussions are ongoing to enhance communication and
educational measures concerning bankruptcy system improvements and
international requirements. The working group remains open to
proposals and discussions on these matters.
