Huge Gains, Huge Volume For Biopharma Stock FSD Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas, including biotech reports on trading for FSD Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HUGE ) (CSE:HUGE) (FRA:0K9A), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development.

The stock makes the top percentage gainer , currently trading at $0.3275, up 0.2359,gaining 257.5327% on massive trading volume of over 974 Million shares.

FSD Pharma provided an update on its investment in Celly Nutrition Corp. ("Celly Nu"), a privately held Canadian company launching an innovative beverage product that can assist in Expediting Alcohol Metabolism and Faster Recovery from Alcohol Consumption.

On August 9, 2024, Celly Nutrition which is backed by a world-class pharmaceutical research & development team at FSD Pharma, operated by CEO John Duffy, formerly of Coca-Cola, and co-chaired by Gerry David the former CEO of Celsius Holdings (CELH) proudly announces the imminent launch of its revolutionary, great tasting and scientifically backed product, unbuzzdTM. This milestone marks the beginning of a new era in recovery solutions with the introduction of convenient, grab-and-go stick packs. Designed by scientists for use anywhere, unbuzzdTM offers consumers an innovative approach to helping accelerate alcohol metabolism, restore mental clarity, and prepare for what's next.

Today's recovery drinks focus on alleviating the discomfort known as the "hangover." However, unbuzzdTM aims to reshape this paradigm. unbuzzd helps your body process alcohol faster, restore mental alertness, and improve cognition so you can drink responsibly and drink refreshingly. unbuzzd appeals to a broad target audience of alcohol consumers who want to have a good time, be in control, and still feel great the next day.

Driven by science, unbuzzdTM is a proprietary blend of vitamins, minerals, and herbs designed to help restore mental alertness, improve cognition, and accelerate alcohol metabolism. This dual mode of action supports swift recovery from inebriation and has revolutionized alcohol consumption recovery. Our world-class R&D team has dedicated themselves to creating this on-the-go, alcohol-reducing nutraceutical.

John Duffy, CEO of Celly Nutrition, shares his excitement about this significant milestone: "I am very proud of the Celly Nu and FSD Pharma teams for delivering on our promise of a great tasting and functional product built on science. The successfully completed first production run of unbuzzdTM stick packs is one of the final steps before our August launch."

Expected to launch in three packs and eighteen packs on Amazon later this month, these compact, slender packs are easy to carry in a pocket or purse, making them perfect for any situation. Whether it's the end of a long day, a night out, a boozy lunch, the end of 18 holes, when you really enjoyed last night but your kids don't care, you are getting wine drowsy with friends, you are about to give the best man's wedding speech, you're about to sit through a 3-hour show after cocktails, or just an early morning, unbuzzdTM is there to help manage the aftermath of alcohol consumption in as little as 30 minutes. Just add water, shake, and drink. It is your portable wingman for responsible alcohol consumption.

Celly Nutrition plans to add 12oz Ready to Drink (RTD) cans to the unbuzzdTM lineup later this year.

The coming launch of unbuzzdTM is being driven by the executive guidance of beverage industry luminaries like Gerry David, the former Chief Executive Officer at Celsius Holdings, Inc. where he helped build the foundation of what is today one of the most successful beverages over the past decade. In addition, John Duffy, a seasoned executive with an extensive background at Coca-Cola Enterprises and The Coca-Cola Company is leading the charge as CEO. They are actively supported by Kevin Harrington (known as the Inventor of the Infomercial, the Original Shark on Shark Tank, and the As Seen on TV Pioneer) and Dr. Eric Hoskins a Rhodes Scholar, Medical Doctor, and Ontario, Canada's former Minister of Health responsible for North America's largest health system.

Recent news

Research more biotech stocks with Investorideas free stock directory

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire /News-Upload/ Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.