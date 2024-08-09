45-Year-Old Murder Is Re-Examined Through The New Podcast Murder In Morton Grove

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Help Us Solve The Murders of Eyvonne Bender and Susan Ovington On The New Podcast Murder In Morton Grove

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This year marks the 45th anniversary of a tragic and unresolved mystery that shook the community of Morton Grove , Illinois. On September 5, 1979, the bodies of 17-year-old high school students Eyvonne Bender and Susan Ovington were found in the Morton Grove Forest Preserve, shot to death in an incident that remains unsolved to this day.In a new, gripping true-crime podcast titled“Murder in Morton Grove ,” hosts Stacey Nye and Julie Lokun use fresh eyes to investigate the chilling details of this cold case, piecing together the events leading up to the murders and exploring every possible angle to find answers. The podcast aims to shed new light on the case, rekindling hope for justice and closure for the families and community members who have waited decades for answers.The tragic events of that day still haunt those who knew the victims. Eyvonne Bender and Susan Ovington, both students at Niles West High School in Skokie, left their homes around 2:30 p.m. on September 5, 1979, planning to visit a shopping center on Dempster Road. Their lifeless bodies were discovered later that evening, with authorities estimating their time of death around 3 p.m.Despite the passage of time, the pain of their loss is still very real for those who remember the two girls. Sharon Peterson, Eyvonne's sister, has spoken openly about the lasting impact the tragedy has had on her and her family.“It's just an empty feeling,” said Peterson.“And I'm the only child now, and just watching my parents go through this has been very hard for me.”With a $10,000 reward still on the table for information leading to the resolution of the case, Stacey Nye and Julie Lokun hope that their podcast will reignite interest and encourage anyone with knowledge to come forward. The hosts bring their expertise and passion for true crime to each episode, meticulously investigating every lead and speaking with experts, witnesses, and those closest to the case.“The community deserves answers, and Eyvonne and Susan deserve justice,” said Lokun.“We're committed to exploring every detail and bringing as much attention as possible to this cold case, in hopes that someone, somewhere, holds the key to solving it.”“Murder in Morton Grove” will launch in September and be available on all major podcast platforms. Subscribe now and join Stacey Nye and Julie Lokun as they seek to uncover the truth behind the murders of Eyvonne Bender and Susan Ovington. If you know something, say something.About the Hosts:Stacey Nye is a psychotherapist and seasoned true-crime enthusiast. Her commitment to uncovering the truth drives her relentless pursuit of justice for cold cases.Julie Lokun, JD uses legal analysis and is a co-host of the globally acclaimed podcast“Obsessed.” She brings her sharp legal insight and a deep passion for justice to every investigation she undertakes.

