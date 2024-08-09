National Telecommuting Institute (NTI) Reacts To Employment Numbers For Americans With Disabilities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The employment rate for people with disabilities has plateaued recently. Employers should prioritize hiring Americans with disabilities in all type of roles.

UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Unemployment rates for Americans with disabilities plateaus, according to National Trends in Disability Employment , issued jointly by the Kessler Foundation and University of New Hampshire's Institute.

"The employment-to-population ratio for people with disabilities has leveled off over the past year. This is contrary to what we saw after the COVID pandemic lockdown when the employment-to-population ratio showed month-over-month increases for two years," said John O'Neill, PhD, director of the Center for Employment and Disability Research at Kessler Foundation.

In July 2023, the employment-to-population ratio was at 37.3 percent, but that dropped slightly a year later to 36.9 for people ages 16-64, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"Overall, people with disabilities are engaged in the labor market at historic levels. The labor force participation rate has ratcheted around 40.8 percent over the past 12 months," said Andrew Houtenville, PhD, professor of economics and research director of the UNH-IOD. "This trend might indicate increased employment opportunities due to labor shortages across many parts of the country, although it could also be driven by individuals needing to support themselves and their families amid rising living costs."

The 6,081,000 workers with disabilities represented four percent of the 150,814,400 workers in the United States.

“We were excited to see the employment numbers going up over the last few years. To us it showed that more companies were realizing the amazing workers they get when they hire Americans with disabilities.” said Alan Hubbard, NTI's Chief Operating Officer.“However, it is disheartening to see the number decline even if only slightly.”

“We have been working hard to create job opportunities with our employer-partners,” said Hubbard.“We have a lot of great people waiting for opportunities to join their teams. We are looking for more employers to partner with that are open to work-at-home positions.”

NTI is a nonprofit disability organization that has been in business for over 25 years. Their mission is to support the disabled community and their caregivers by fostering opportunities through advocacy, workforce development, and economic empowerment.

They understand some of the challenges people face when managing their disabilities or taking care of someone with a disability while balancing employment. NTI helps the people they serve overcome challenges to be successful in the workplace. They strive to be a strong ally and advocates for the disability community while teaching others how to do so too.

For more information about NTI and its remote work opportunities for Americans with disabilities and their family caregivers, visit .

Leah Terrasi

NTI

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube