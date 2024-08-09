Announcing The 2024 National Awards Of Landscape Excellence Winners!

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) These awards honour Canadian companies that have significantly raised professionalism in the landscape industry.

Milton, Ontario, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- August 9, Dartmouth, NS- The 21st annual National Awards of Landscape Excellence (NALE) winners were announced live on August 7, 2024, during a special gala at Delta Hotels Dartmouth in Nova Scotia. The sold-out event welcomed 155 members from across the country, representing a broad cross-section of the horticultural trades.

The National Awards of Landscape Excellence (NALE) celebrate Canadian companies that have made significant strides in raising professionalism within the landscape industry. Each province nominates members from their Provincial Awards of Excellence, who then compete at the national level. Provinces can enter up to three submissions per category, comprising fifteen entries per association, in categories such as commercial landscape construction, residential landscape construction, landscape maintenance, and landscape design.

Additional awards include the CNLA President's Award, Garden Centre and Grower of Distinction, and the Green for Life awards, which honour outstanding contributions to the ornamental horticulture sector by individuals, corporations, or communities.

Congratulations to this year's winners for their exceptional contributions to advancing professionalism in the landscape industry!

2024 National Awards of Landscape Excellence Winners:



Caterpillar Award for Commercial Landscape Construction

Winner: Trim Landscaping

For: Queen's Marque

Location: Halifax, Nova Scotia



Award of Excellence for Commercial Landscape Maintenance

Winner: Para Space Landscaping

For: Prodigy

Location: Vancouver, British Columbia

Sponsored by HortProtect



Caterpillar Award for Residential Landscape Construction

Winner: Fossil Landscape Construction

For: 49th Parallel

Location: Vancouver, British Columbia



Award of Excellence for Residential Landscape Maintenance

Winner: Snider Turf & Landscape Care Ltd.

For: Modernly Formal

Location: Waterloo, Ontario

Sponsored by HortProtect



Award of Excellence for Landscape Design

Winner: Jennifer Hayman Design Group Inc.

For: Urban Spa

Location: Barrie, Ontario

Sponsored by Intrigue Media



Grower and Garden Centre of Distinction Award

Winner: Atlantic Gardens

Location: Middle Sackville, Nova Scotia



Caterpillar Green for Life Community Award

Recipient: RCAF 100 Pennfield Ridge Air Force Memorial

Location: Pennfield, New Brunswick

Description: Established to commemorate the Royal Canadian Air Force's 100th anniversary, this project features flower beds, tree plantings, and granite tablets honouring the lives lost at the air base. Funded by $250,000 from the Charlotte County community, over 130 trees were planted by local students, offering them valuable horticultural experience.



Green for Life Industry Awards

Rohan Harrison – As the Grounds Department leader at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto, Rohan, an Accredited Organic Land Care Practitioner, manages 100 acres, focusing on 100% organic care. His work underscores the healing power of green spaces in promoting health and well-being.

Ben Floyd – A dedicated volunteer from Nature's Reflections Landscaping, Ben contributed time and materials to help New Germany Rural High School in Nova Scotia develop a school garden. The project has inspired students to explore careers in landscaping.

CNLA President's Award

Recipient: Bruce Hunter, CNLA Past President

Description: With a career spanning landscape construction and residential services, Bruce has made significant contributions to the industry, including leading the Landscape Certification Program and chairing multiple CNLA committees. His presidency (2017-2019) focused on governance and the sustainable growth of the landscape industry.



About CNLA

Founded in 1922, the Canadian Nursery Landscape Association (CNLA) celebrates its 100th year as a not-for-profit federation representing over 4,200 members through nine provincial associations. CNLA members, comprising locally owned companies, contribute to Canada's $14.48 billion green industry by growing, selling, designing, installing, and maintaining plants and landscape features. CNLA develops programs, initiates projects, and forms alliances to ensure sustainable prosperity for its members and stakeholders.

In 2018, CNLA established the Green Cities Foundation, a charitable organization focused on creating healthier urban environments by rejuvenating and developing community green spaces across Canada. In 2019, CNLA acquired Communities in Bloom, a national and international community garden competition, celebrating its 30th Annual National Symposium this year in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

