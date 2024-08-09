Mconsent Partners With Icoreconnect For Advanced E-Prescription Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Used by 5 million patients and 2500+ practices, mConsent sees partnering with iCore as a milestone in enhancing patient experience through advanced technology.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- mConsent , a patient engagement solution for practices, announced its partnership with iCoreConnect , a leading cloud-based software and company and developer of iCoreRx e-prescription software. iCoreRx streamlines the key components of e-prescribing into one compliant, flexible solution. This partnership with iCoreConnect furthers mConsent's philosophy of streamlining the patient experience for dental practices across the United States.This collaboration enables mConsent to expand its suite of services for dental practices, from solutions for digitizing patient intake, communication, and engagement to e-prescriptions. iCoreRx is an advanced e-prescribing software that streamlines prescription workflows and enhances patient safety. This new integration with iCoreRx can now be accessed by mConsent's growing network of dental practices.“We're proud to provide the technology that enables practices to thrive in today's digital landscape,” said Samad Syed, Chief Executive Officer, mConsent.“The partnership with iCoreConnect to offer iCoreRx as an addition to our suite of digital tools will prove to be a landmark in expanding our solutions to streamline dental practices. Together, this integrated experience will optimize dental office operations, saving them time and making them more efficient for a seamless patient experience.”iCoreRx seamlessly integrates with popular practice management software to automatically populate data, minimizing errors and eliminating duplicate work. It also offers prescribers access to comprehensive patient prescription histories and state prescription monitoring programs. Additionally, the system includes a built-in Physicians Desk Reference, providing current drug and dosage information. This collaboration allows mConsent to provide dental practices with a secure solution, whether they prescribe only antifungals and antibiotics or are legally required to e-prescribe controlled substances. Practices can confidently ensure that prescriptions are accurate, securely transmitted to the pharmacy, and convenient for patients."We are excited to partner with mConsent and expand the reach of iCoreRx," said Robert McDermott, CEO of iCoreConnect. "mConsent's commitment to innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with our mission to provide superior software solutions for dental practices. This partnership will enable us to bring the benefits of iCoreRx to a wider audience."About iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT)iCoreConnect Inc. is a leading, cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and practice profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform of applications and services. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. iCoreConnect's philosophy places a high value on customer feedback, positioning iCoreConnect to respond to the market's needs. iCoreConnect touts a platform of 16 SaaS enterprise solutions and more than 130 product endorsements with state or regional healthcare associations across the United States.About mConsentmConsent, recognized as INC 5000 fastest growing SAAS platform for dental practices, is a full-service patient engagement platform that is currently used by over 5 million patients across the United States. It is a one-stop-solution for dental practices that want to automate their operational workflow for a seamless patient experience. From patient intake to patient communication and engagement, mConsent places a high level of emphasis on empowering office staff to move away from administrative activities for a more patient centric experience. An average practice using mConsent saves ~$65K/year on administrative costs, cuts down documentation time by 35% while tripling patient satisfaction and garnering positive reviews. mConsent's philosophy is to revolutionize the dental industry, one practice at a time.

