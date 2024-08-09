Rajya Sabha Adjourned Sine Die One Sitting Ahead Of Schedule

(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha was on Friday adjourned sine die one sitting ahead of schedule, on a day marred by Opposition walkout.

The Upper House was scheduled to function till August 12.

After multiple adjournments in the post-lunch session, when the House reassembled at 1530 hrs, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed his concern over the manner in which Opposition members conducted themselves in and outside the house.

He later adjourned the House sine die at 1554 hrs.

Earlier in the day, Dhankhar and actor-politician Jaya Bachchan were involved in a face-off after Bachchan raised objection to his "tone" while giving her floor to speak and the former asserting that even a celebrity like her needs to follow decorum.