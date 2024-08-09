President: Azerbaijan Stands Ready To Support Joint Initiatives With Central Asian Countries To Address Climate Change Impacts In Our Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Within its COP29 Presidency, Azerbaijan stands ready to support joint initiatives with Central Asian countries to address climate change impacts in our region,” Azernews reports, citing President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the Republic of Azerbaijan in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

“I have already sent official invitation letters to the Presidents of Central Asian countries and would be delighted to meet with you again in Baku in November,” the President of Azerbaijan underlined.