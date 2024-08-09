عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President: Azerbaijan Stands Ready To Support Joint Initiatives With Central Asian Countries To Address Climate Change Impacts In Our Region

President: Azerbaijan Stands Ready To Support Joint Initiatives With Central Asian Countries To Address Climate Change Impacts In Our Region


8/9/2024 8:13:42 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Within its COP29 Presidency, Azerbaijan stands ready to support joint initiatives with Central Asian countries to address climate change impacts in our region,” Azernews reports, citing President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the Republic of Azerbaijan in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

“I have already sent official invitation letters to the Presidents of Central Asian countries and would be delighted to meet with you again in Baku in November,” the President of Azerbaijan underlined.

MENAFN09082024000195011045ID1108537228


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search