President: Azerbaijan Stands Ready To Support Joint Initiatives With Central Asian Countries To Address Climate Change Impacts In Our Region
“Within its COP29 Presidency, Azerbaijan stands ready to support
joint initiatives with Central Asian countries to address climate
change impacts in our region,"
citing President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the meeting of the
Heads of State of Central Asia and the Republic of Azerbaijan in
Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.
“I have already sent official invitation letters to the
Presidents of Central Asian countries and would be delighted to
meet with you again in Baku in November,” the President of
Azerbaijan underlined.
