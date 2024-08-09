Strike On Kostiantynivka: Death Toll Rises To Four, 24 Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said that people are still trapped under the rubble in Kostiantynivka after a Russian strike on a post office and supermarket, and that a rescue operation is underway. Four people have already been reported dead and 24 injured.

The Head of State wrote about this in his Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. Russian terrorists hit an ordinary supermarket and post office. People are under the rubble. A rescue operation is underway and everything will be done to save people. As of this time, four people have been reported dead . My condolences to the families and friends. At least 24 people were injured," Zelensky said.

Two civilians killed as Russians shell Kostiantynivka inregion

He stressed that Russia would be held accountable for this terror. "We will do everything to ensure that the world continues to be with Ukraine, to support our defence and save the lives of our people," the President said.

Video: Telegram of Volodymyr Zelensky

As reported, on 9 August, Russian troops shelled Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, causing a fire. Earlier, two people were reported dead and 17 injured .

Photo: Telegram / Vadim Filashkin