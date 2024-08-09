5.3-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan
(MENAFN- IANS) Tokyo, Aug 9 (IANS) An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 on Friday struck Japanese prefecture of Kanagawa, south of Tokyo, local weather agency said.
The temblor occurred at 7.57 p.m. local time, measuring lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7, said the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).
At a depth of 10 km, the epicenter was located off the western Kanagawa prefecture at a latitude of 35.4 degrees north and a longitude of 139.2 degrees east, Xinhua new agency reported quoting the JMA.
The tremor was strongly felt in Tokyo and Saitama prefecture, with no tsunami warning issued.
MENAFN09082024000231011071ID1108537192
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.