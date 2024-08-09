Global Telecom Operations Management Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Telecom Operations Management Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Operations Management Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The telecom operations management market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $68.62 billion in 2023 to $74.28 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to evolution of oss/bss solutions, shift towards digital transformation, improvements in service quality, adoption of cloud-based solutions, focus on cost optimization.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The telecom operations management market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $103.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rapid expansion of sdn and nfv, focus on energy efficiency, adoption of zero-touch automation, integration of ai-powered analytics, enhanced focus on network virtualization.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Telecom Operations Management Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Telecom Operations Management Market

The increasing number of mobile internet users is expected to drive the telecom operations management market forward going forward. Mobile internet refers to the ability to access the internet on a mobile device, such as a smartphone or tablet, using wireless communication technology. Increasing internet users put an excessive burden on telecommunications companies. This operational stress is managed through telecom operations management solutions as these solutions help manage repetitive tasks and complex procedures.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the telecom operations management market include IBM Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Nokia Corporation.

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the telecom operations management market. Major companies in the market are introducing innovative solutions to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Service: Planning and Consulting, Operations and Maintenance, System Integration, Managed Services

2) By Software Type: Billing and Revenue Management, Customer and Product Management, Service Fulfillment and Assurance, Resource Inventory Management, Network Management, Service Delivery Platform

3) By Deployment: On-premise, Cloud

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the telecom operations management market in 2023. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global telecom operations management market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the telecom operations management market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Telecom Operations Management Market Definition

Telecom operations management refers to the process of managing the day-to-day activities and operations of a telecommunications network or service provider. It is used to ensure that the telecom network and services are operating efficiently and effectively to meet the needs and demands of customers.

Telecom Operations Management Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Telecom Operations Management Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on telecom operations management market size, telecom operations management market drivers and trends, telecom operations management market major players, telecom operations management competitors' revenues, telecom operations management market positioning, and telecom operations management market growth across geographies. The telecom operations management market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Telecom Global Market Report 2024



Data Monetization in Telecom Global Market Report 2024



IoT Telecom Services Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube