Vijay sells Rolls-Royce Ghost for Rs 8 crore, list of his luxury cars

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In January 2024, Thalapathy Vijay purchased the BMW i7 xDrive 60 premium electric vehicle. According to rumours, he owns the Rolls-Royce Ghost, Audi A8 L, BMW 7-Series, BMW X6, and Mercedes-Benz GLA.

The Greatest Of All Time, starring Thalapathy Vijay, is currently in production. Rumours indicate that the actor's recent automobile purchase is generating a stir.

According to sources, Vijay sold his Rolls-Royce Ghost and bought a Lexus a few days ago. Vijay has not confirmed these rumours on social media.



His January 2024 purchase of the BMW i7 xDrive 60 premium electric automobile is reported. According to sources, this elegant automobile costs Rs 2 million to Rs 2.5 crore.

This price tag is surprising given that just a few people in the country own this automobile. Luxury automobiles are Thalapathy Vijay's thing.

Sources say he has a Rolls Royce Ghost, Audi A8 L, BMW 7-Series, BMW X6, and Mercedes GLA.



The actor, 50, owns a Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, BMW-5 Series, Ford Mustang, Volvo XC90, Benz E350D, BMW 3 Series, Mini Cooper S.

He also has a Toyota Innova Crysta and a Maruti Suzuki Celerio. His prized possession is the Rs 8 crore Rolls Royce Ghost.