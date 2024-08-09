Bhopal To Host 39Th IATO Annual Convention: A Major Boost For Madhya Pradesh Tourism

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Madhya Pradesh Representatives & Members of IATO Team at the News in New Delhi

Upper Lake Bhojtal - Bhopal

The Majestic Gwalior Fort

The Khajuraho Group of Monuments - A UNESCO World Heritage Site

Bandhavgarh National Park known for Royal Bengal Tigers

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Unveiled Ambitious Plans at IATO Curtain Raiser

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- At a curtain-raiser event held on July 24, 2024, at The Lalit in New Delhi, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board unveiled its ambitious plans for the upcoming 39th IATO (Indian Association of Tour Operators) Annual Convention. Scheduled to take place from August 30 to September 2, 2024, in Bhopal, this convention aims to showcase the state's diverse tourism offerings and outline the objectives for boosting tourism.The curtain-raiser event saw the participation of notable figures, including Mr. Ilayaraja T, Managing Director of MPSTDC, Mr. Rajiv Mehra, President of IATO, Mr. Ravi Gosain, Vice President of IATO, and Mr. Mahendra Pratap Singh, Chairman of the IATO Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh Chapter, among other delegates.Dr. Mohan Yadav, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, will inaugurate the IATO Annual Convention at the Taj Lakefront, Bhopal, as announced by Mr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary, Culture and Tourism, and Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board. Themed“Resurgent India Inbound,” the convention aims to bring together over 1,000 delegates, including stakeholders, travel agents, tour operators (TA-TOs), and other dignitaries from across the country to explore opportunities for boosting domestic and international tourism in India.Madhya Pradesh, with its 12 national parks, 25 sanctuaries, seven tiger reserves, and 14 UNESCO World Heritage Sites (three permanent and 11 tentative), offers a rich tapestry of experiences for every traveler. The state is keen on showcasing its offbeat multispecialty destinations and developing new tour itineraries to cater to diverse interests from both domestic and international markets.The state is steeped in history, with varied cultures, grand architectural marvels, and a rich heritage. Key attractions include the ancient temples of Khajuraho, the majestic forts of Gwalior, the intricate rock-cut caves of Bhimbetka, and the historic city of Orchha. The state's natural beauty is equally captivating, with the scenic landscapes of Pachmarhi, the wildlife sanctuaries of Kanha and Bandhavgarh National Parks, and the serene ghats of Ujjain, making it a diverse and compelling destination for travelers.In 2023, Madhya Pradesh welcomed 112.1 million tourists, a substantial rise from 34.1 million in 2022. Spiritual and religious tourism experiences are also gaining traction. The IATO Convention will serve as a platform to uncover the state's hidden gems and create new tour itineraries, with a particular emphasis on spiritual and heritage destinations.To further enhance the experience for delegates, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, led by Additional Managing Director Ms. Bidisha Mukherjee, is planning ten post-convention familiarization (FAM) tours, offering an immersive exploration of the state's hidden gems. The“IATO Run for Responsible Tourism” around Bhopal, scheduled for September 1, and heritage walks will highlight the state's commitment to sustainable tourism.Key dignitaries expected to attend the convention include Mr. Rajendra Shukla, Deputy Chief Minister, Mr. Jagdish Devda, Deputy Chief Minister, and Shri Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Culture, Tourism, Religious Trust, and Endowment of Madhya Pradesh. Participants from the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, numerous state tourism departments, and IATO leadership will underscore the significance of this event for the Indian tourism industry.Madhya Pradesh Tourism is confident that the 39th IATO Annual Convention will be a resounding success, fostering collaboration and propelling the state's tourism sector to new heights.

