CENTCOM: US Military Destroys Houthi Weapons In Yemen, Red Sea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- The US military has announced the destruction of several Houthi military capabilities in Yemen.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement Thursday that it had successfully destroyed two Iranian-backed Houthi anti-ship missiles and a ground control station in areas controlled by the Houthis in Yemen within the last 24 hours.

A Houthi drone boat in the Red Sea was destroyed, as the outlawed group regularly launched attacks, claiming to target ships associated with the US, UK, or the Israeli occupation, to show solidarity with Gaza.

CENTCOM, which operates in the Middle East and other parts of Asia, noted that the destroyed Houthi weapons posed a clear and imminent threat to US and coalition forces and commercial vessels in the region.

The statement emphasized that "This reckless and dangerous behavior by Iranian-backed Houthis continues to threaten regional stability and security". (end)

