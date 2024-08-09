Amir Affirms Qatar-Turkiye Co-Ordination On Regional Developments, Gaza War

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and President of the sisterly Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a bilateral meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the overall aspects of co-operation and avenues of enhancing and developing them in all spheres. The meeting also touched on the regional and international events and developments, especially the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian Territories.

President Erdogan hosted an official luncheon banquet in honour of His Highness the Amir and the accompanying delegation.

Earlier upon arrival at the Turkish capital Ankara on a work visit to the Republic of Turkiye yesterday, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani was welcomed at Esenboga International Airport by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye Hakan Fidan, a number of senior officials, and members of Qatar's embassy.

His Highness the Amir left Ankara later yesterday after a work visit to Turkiye.

His Highness the Amir was seen off upon departure at Esenboga International Airport by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and a lineup of senior officials.

Amir X

MENAFN09082024000067011011ID1108536444