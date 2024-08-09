(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)





BevCanna Enterprises' TRACE line of natural alkaline and mineral-infused spring waters have been named as the official water supplier for Vancouver's 2022 Canadian E-Prix event



TRACE Natural Alkaline Spring Water, which originates from BevCanna's wholly owned natural spring water aquifer in British Columbia, are renowned for their optimal mineral content and eco-friendly packaging



BevCanna will launch a unique, commemorative package for its signature water brand in the run-up to the Vancouver E-Prix

The event will serve to further propagate the TRACE brand name, with the company already named as the official water supplier to British Columbia's firefighters



BevCanna Enterprises (CSE: BEV) (OTCQB: BVNNF) (FSE: 7BC) , a diversified health and wellness beverage and natural products company developing and manufacturing a range of alkaline, plant-based and cannabinoid beverages and supplements for both in-house brands and white-label clients, has announced that its market-leading TRACE line of natural alkaline spring waters will be the official water supplier of the Canadian E-Prix/2022 Vancouver E-Prix event, which includes the highly anticipated Formula E electric car race. Taking place between June 30 to July 2, 2022, the three-day Canadian E-Fest will welcome the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship to the streets of Vancouver for the first time.