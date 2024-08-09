As Cannabis Market Continues To Expand, Marijuana Company Of America Inc. (MCOA) Anticipates Sustained Growth Following Record-Breaking Quarter

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)





Education and job opportunities are being created for the sector, as more states and more countries around the word are pushing for cannabis legalization



MCOA offers diverse operations that include both wholly-owned subsidiaries and interests, including Cannabis Global Inc., Eco Innovation Group Inc., and Natural Extract

During Q3 2021, the company saw its highest revenue earning quarter since it became public



Despite challenges posed by the global pandemic, the legalized cannabis market is expected to grow significantly in the next five years. The market was valued at approximately $19.96 billion in 2018, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period, most likely topping $81.47 billion by the end of 2027, according to a recent market forecast report from Transparency Market Research. With more states and countries worldwide pushing for legalization of cannabis, new opportunities are being created specifically for this sector. Most recently, Malta, the EU's smallest member state, became the first EU country to legalize the cultivation and personal use of cannabis by its citizens. Even colleges and universities are creating education and job opportunities for the sector.