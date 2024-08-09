Pac Roots Cannabis Corp. (CSE: PACR) (OTCQB: PACRF) (FSE: 4XM) Ready As Ottawa Review Of Federal Cannabis Act Approaches

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)





Canadian lawmakers are scheduled to assemble during Q4 to assess past, current, future state of cannabis



Pac Roots Cannabis has quietly positioned itself as an integrated producer of premium cannabis and hemp

Pac Roots is generating revenue through a hemp JV, has access to exclusive cultivars, is completing a production facility, has an agreement for more land and recently bought an established cannabis lifestyle brand



The Canadian has taken a measured approach to legalization of marijuana, but now nearly three years in, advocates will be looking at meaningful progress with regards to regulations to support the industry when a review is expected later this year. As the market has been maturing, Vancouver-based Pac Roots Cannabis (CSE: PACR) (OTCQB: PACRF) (FSE: 4XM) has been steadily building a formidable asset base, including constructing a new production facility, forging a key joint venture and penning an agreement to acquire prime agricultural land as it emerges as a premium provider of cannabis and hemp products with its genetics-focused approach.While the legal cannabis market didn't get off to the blistering pace some analysts envisioned, it has grown quite briskly and there are signs that the market has reached an inflection point. Deal flow is strong, including Quebec-based Hexo (TSX: HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) recently agreeing to pay C$925 million for...Read More>>