Hempnewsbreaks Beard Management Inc. Announces Successful Completion Of FDA Inspection

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Beard Management, the company behind multiple globally recognized e-liquid brands such as Beard Vape Co. and The One E-liquids, today announced its successful completion of an inspection by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) as a part of the company's PMTA application review on July 13 and 14. According to the update, Beard Management is currently in the review phase of its PMTA application, which includes 45 of the company's most popular e-liquid products, including flavors from the Beard Vape Co. and The One E-liquid brands. In April, Beard announced its retention of Blackbriar Regulatory Services LLC (“BRS”) as its exclusive manufacturer and agent of record with the FDA, overseeing the process of providing the FDA with any additional regulatory and testing work required for Beard's current PMTAs to scientifically prove its products are appropriate for the protection of public health.“This inspection absolutely reaffirms our decision to use BRS for our regulatory needs,” said Brady Bates, CEO of Beard.“Over the past few months, we have worked with them to prepare for the eventuality of an inspection like this. Thanks to BRS' in-depth understanding of the PMTA review process and their experience in dealing with FDA inspections, we were very well prepared for what transpired. The successful completion of this inspection further strengthens our market position, our application and our positive relationship with the FDA, and we couldn't be happier with the outcome.”

