(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Clearmind (NASDAQ: CMND) (CSE: CMND) (FSE: CWY0) , a psychedelic medicine biotech company focused on the discovery and development of psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and undertreated problems, has chosen Aegis Capital Corp. to act as sole bookrunner on its registered direct and private placement. According to the announcement, the placement is valued at $2.4 million. In the wealth management and business since 1984, Aegis is focused on providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

To view the full press release, visit



About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind Medicine Inc., a preclinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat underserved health problems in Canada and internationally. The company develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, binge drinking and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, mental health issues and other binge behaviors. The company has a collaboration with Clearmind Medicine Inc. to conduct a study evaluating the companies combination treatment for obesity and metabolic syndrome. The company was formerly known as Cyntar Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Clearmind Medicine Inc. in March 2021. Clearmind Medicine was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada. To learn more about the company, please visit

.

About PsychedelicNewsWire

PsychedelicNewsWire

(“PNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on all aspects of psychedelics and the latest developments and advances in the psychedelics sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, PNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, PNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. PNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from PsychedelicNewsWire, text“Groovy” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the PsychedelicNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by PNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

PsychedelicNewsWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

PsychedelicNewsWire is powered by

IBN