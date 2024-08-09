BULDAK CELEBRATES SUCCESSFUL RETURN TO DENMARK WITH SPICY FERRY PARTY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Buldak, the globally beloved spicy noodle brand of Samyang Foods, successfully held an exciting ferry event on August 8, 2024, to celebrate its triumphant return to Denmark.

Following a ban imposed by the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration (DVFM) on June 11, three popular products-3X Spicy, 2X Spicy and Hot Chicken Stew were recalled. Since then, two of those products, 2X Spicy and Hot Chicken Stew, were subsequently reintroduced into the after the ban was lifted on July 15. This allowed Buldak to reclaim its spot in the hearts (and spice cabinets) of Danish consumers.

Buldak, the globally beloved spicy noodle brand of Samyang Foods, successfully held an exciting ferry event on August 8, 2024, to celebrate its triumphant return to Denmark. The event, named "Buldak Spicy Ferry," took place at Copenhagen's harbor.

Buldak's iconic mascot, Hochi, made a dramatic entrance at the port. Celebrating the return of the spicy noodles, the mascot waved a giant flag to mark this bold occasion. Hochi distributed samples of 2X Spicy and Hot Chicken Stew to the delight of participants waiting at the port.

The ferry event was a celebration of resilience and community. The temporary ban captured global attention and

Buldak wanted to turn this challenge into an opportunity to thank loyal fans in Denmark. Connecting with them in new ways and celebrating the spicy flavors. Turning a regulatory challenge into a marketing opportunity, the brand exemplified its core identity of tenacity and creativity.

The event, named "Buldak Spicy Ferry," took place at Copenhagen's harbor from 4 PM to 8 PM local time. The specially wrapped Buldak ferry was designed to catch the attention of the Danish people. Setting sail from Copenhagen's harbor, the ferry proudly declared such messages as, "We are back. Thank you for your support, Denmark. We are hotter than ever. For the Vikings who can handle the spice."

In response to the excitement surrounding its return, Buldak held an online raffle one week prior to the event, attracting thousands of registered fans eager to participate in this long-awaited celebration. From these enthusiastic applicants, 120 lucky influencers and consumers were selected to join the unique party on the ferry. The event offered a vibrant atmosphere with various activities such as airbrush and henna tattoos, a DJ booth playing "Spicy Music" and a dance floor to keep spirits high.

A "Buldak Buffet" was also set up, allowing guests to freely experience popular Buldak noodle dishes, including those recently reintroduced. Thoughtfully, the buffet also offered a variety of beverages, carefully paired for spice enthusiasts of all levels to fully enjoy the celebration of Buldak's triumphant return to Denmark.

"We are thrilled with the turnout and the positive energy from our loyal fans and influencers who joined us in this celebration," said Euiri Choi, Head of Brand at Samyang Foods. "This event was not just about food; it was a celebration of community, flavor and the passion we all share for spice. We are grateful for the collaboration and guidance we received from the DVFM throughout this process."

Participants enjoyed the beautiful Copenhagen coastline while indulging in Buldak's signature dishes and relished the return of the spicy. Attendees also received special Buldak merchandise and products, ensuring that the flavors continue to inspire culinary creativity long after the event.

