Moldova Calls On Its Citizens To Leave Russia's Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Embassy of Moldova in Russia on Thursday called on its citizens to refrain from traveling to Russia's Kursk region and those who stay in this region to leave.

That is according to NewsMaker , Ukrinform reports.

"In connection with the current situation in the Kursk region, as well as the presence of increased security risks, the Embassy of the Republic of Moldova in the Russian Federation strongly recommends that citizens of Moldova refrain from traveling to this region. It is also recommended to leave the region if you are already there," the embassy said in a statement.

As reported earlier, on August 6, reports emerged across Russian Telegram channels of battles ongoing on the border with Ukraine in the Kursk region. It was also noted that the Ukrainian military allegedly "invaded" the region.

The Ukrainian military has not issued any official statements in this regard.

Commenting on developments in the Kursk region, European Commission foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano said that according to international law, Ukraine has a legitimate right to defend itself, including by hitting the aggressor on his territory.